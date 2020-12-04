expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

Police reports for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 1:24 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

The following are incidents and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 22-30:

Alabaster

Nov. 23

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. A tire valued at $70 was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 block of West Navajo Drive.

Nov. 24

-Information only from the 100 block of Blue Springs Place.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of King Charles Place.

-Information only from the 1100 block of Willow Creek Court.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Sugar Hill Lane.

-Violation of a family violence protection order from the 300 block of Willow Glen Drive.

Nov. 25

-Domestic incident from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 100 block of Glenn Abbey Lane.

-Found property from the 400 block of Hillwood Park South. A cell phone and battery pack were found.

-Found property from the 1500 block of Napoleon Drive. A Jimenez Arms firearm was recovered.

Nov. 26

-Domestic incident from the 1700 block of King James Drive.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 10000 block of Alabama 119. Two each of silver plates valued at $10, Christmas ornaments valued at $1 and hand trucks valued at $50 were stolen.

Nov. 27

-Property damage from the 1800 block of Simmsville Road. A 2015 Dodge Challenger was damaged.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 40 block of Williams Street.

-Information only from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 100 block of Brent Way. A purse/handbag/wallet valued at $50 and money in the amount of $800 were stolen.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 1100 block of Fulton Springs Road. Marijuana (2.1 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Shelby Farms Place.

Nov. 28

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 50 block of Colonial Promenade. Amphetamines/methamphetamines, other narcotics, a firearm, a glass meth pipe with residue, and several small plastic baggies were confiscated. An auto was stolen.

-DUI-alcohol, information only from U.S. 31 at Colonial Promenade Parkway. A firearm was recovered.

-Harassment from the 700 block of Shelby Farms Place.

-Theft of property third degree from Chestnut Drive and Smokey Road. A universal stringing block valued at $600 was stolen.

-Information only from the 300 block of Goldwire Lane.

-Property damage from the 500 block of U.S. 31. A 2018 Honda CRV sustained $500 in damages.

-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Fran Lane. A 1994 Harley FLTC Ultra sustained $1,500 in damages.

Nov. 29

-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 2000 block of King Arthur Circle.

-Property damage from Colonial Promenade Parkway. Bushes were damaged.

Nov. 30

-Theft of property first degree from the 1300 block of First Street North. A set of tires and rims valued at $3,500 were stolen.

-Found property from the 40 block of Kent Stone Way. A personal check was located.

-Forgery first degree from the 1000 block of U.S. 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. $880 was stolen.

-Theft of services from the 1100 block of First Street North. Cell phone related items valued at $144 were stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1400 block of Hill Spun Road. A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Information only from the 1300 block of Applegate Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $395.67 were stolen.

-Information only from the 700 block of Shelby Farms Place.

-Property damage from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A 2020 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 1500 block of Simmsville Road. A cell phone valued at $100 was stolen, and a cell phone was damaged.

 

Calera

Nov. 23

-Harassment, reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Angelwood Lane.

-Menacing from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Agency assist from 17th Avenue and U.S. 31.

-Harassing communications from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 2100 block of 18th Street.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 2000 block of Timberline Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

Nov. 24

-Theft of property first degree from the 1100 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-DUI-combined substance from Eighth Avenue and U.S. 31.

Nov. 25

-Attempting to elude from Seal Road and Shelby County 86.

-Failure to appear from the 2500 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25 and Calera Eagle Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, obstructing government operations, possession of drug paraphernalia from Calera Eagle Drive and Alabama.

-Safe Streets Ordinance Violation from Alabama 25 and Calera Eagle Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Shelby County 95.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Village Trace.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Seminole Place.

-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Harassing communications from the 2100 block of 16th Street.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.

Nov. 27

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25 and 16th Street.

-Incident from Alabama 25 and 16th Street.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 87 and Shelby County 234.

Nov. 28

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to business property, theft of property fourth degree from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of King Richards Way.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

Nov. 29

-Recovered vehicle from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-DUI-any substance from Shelby County 87 (Shell station).

-Domestic incident from the 2100 block of 18th Street.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 23.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, carrying brass knuckles/slingshot from the 32700 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree from the 32700 block of U.S. 31.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from Timberline Ridge.

-Theft of property-motor vehicle from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Savannah Lane.

Nov. 30

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia from Alabama 70 and Waterford Parkway.

 

Helena

Nov. 24

-Miscellaneous information from Frances Lane.

-Unattended vehicle from Shelby County 95 at Tank Farm.

Nov. 25

-Domestic incident from the 1400 block of Timber Circle.

-Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest from Helena Road.

-Receiving stolen property from Bearden Trail.

-Domestic incident from Oak View Lane.

-Identity theft from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

Nov. 26

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from First Avenue East.

-Miscellaneous information from the 9000 block of Brookline Lane.

Nov. 27

-Theft of property third degree, domestic incident from South Shades Crest Road.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 block of First Avenue West Maylene.

Nov. 28

-DUI-alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict from Shelby County 52 West and Brook Drive.

-Menacing, trespass warning from the 100 block of Rock Terrace Circle.

Nov. 29

-Lost property from the 2200 block of Old Cahaba Place.

-Death investigation from Laurel Woods Lane.

-Domestic incident from Bayberry Road.

-Domestic incident, possession of drug paraphernalia from the 2000 block of First Avenue West.

 

Montevallo

Nov. 22

-Domestic incident from Waller Street (residence/home). Damaged was a front glass door valued at $300.

Nov. 24

-Information only from Middle Street (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was a small metal grinder with marijuana residue valued at $1.

Nov. 25

-Information only from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

-Trespass warning from Highway 22 (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was other drugs 6.00 grams; 4 bags of synthetic marijuana (spice), two used needles with meth residue and blue glass smoking pipe with burnt residue valued at $80.

Nov. 26

-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Main Street (parking lot/garage).

Nov. 27

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Spring Creek Road (residence/home). Damaged was five outside light fixtures, spray painted outside of house and three exterior windows valued at $1,350.

Nov. 28

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Meadow Road (residence/home). Damaged was a bag of clothing, mop and bucket, picture and picture frame, stationary exercise bike, elliptical exercise machine and glass jar valued at $490.

Nov. 30

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft-theft-from banking institution from Hidden Trace Court (bank).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense.

 

Pelham

Nov. 23

-Theft from the 100 Block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $2,400.

-Theft from the 1000 Block of Commerce Blvd. (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,200.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Commerce Parkway (liquor store). Stolen, not recovered was alcohol valued at $106.

-Burglary from the 2000 Block of Little Mountain Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone, electronics, backpack and prescription valued at $491.

Nov. 24

-Burglary from the 2000 Block of Little Mountain Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was electronics and shoes valued at $1,420.

-Burglary from the 2000 Block of Little Mountain Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was electronics and a computer valued at $900.

-Drugs from Highway 52 East (parking lot/garage). Confiscated/seized was drug evidence valued at $10.

Nov. 27

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $25.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

Police reports for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

Marriages for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

Land transactions for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Chelsea honors memory of longtime community member

News

Roadwork at PHS underway; traffic flow changes in effect

Helena

Old Cahaba neighborhood to host Elf Parade and Christmas Village

Helena

Helena child artist chosen for Hoover Virtual Art Show

Business

Professional counseling services more important than ever

Alabaster Main Story

Back to back: Thompson wins in miraculous fashion to claim 2nd straight championship

Columbiana

4-H Center to host Winter Festival Dec. 5

280 Main Story

Hammac, Fondren promoted to rank of major

280 Main Story

Hoover kicks off Christmas season with tree lighting ceremony

280 Main Story

Jury finds Chelsea man guilty of attempted murder

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey urges schools to return to in-person learning

Calera

77 Kids Foundation donates to Calera basketball

Calera

Calera welcomes Papa John’s, other businesses

280 Main Story

Tyler named grand marshal of 2020 Westover Christmas Parade

Columbiana

SCHS students design ornaments for National Christmas Tree

280 Main Story

Chelsea Christmas Parade, Santa’s Extravaganza set for Dec. 19

Calera

QuikTrip expected to break ground in December

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools return to staggered schedule until Jan. 19

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: State Championship Preview

Community Columnists

A lifetime marked by service

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster, Helena railroad crossings closing for work

280 Main Story

Regions Tradition 2020 sets fundraising record

Montevallo

Animal control ordinance fails to gain City Council approval

Alabaster Main Story

Prediction: Thompson determined to repeat as state champions