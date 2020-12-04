Sheriff’s reports for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 12-19:

Nov. 12

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Flagstone Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Wandering Meadow Drive, Columbiana.

-Chemical endangerment of child from Inverness Elementary School, Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A package of “Stoner Patch” cannabis oil watermelon candy was recovered.

-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 469, Vincent.

Nov. 13

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Ritha Circle, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive, Shelby.

-Incident from the 5200 block of Valleybrook Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Landfill Road, Columbiana. A 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.

-Incident from Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 2100 block of 16th Avenue South, Birmingham. A 2021 INTR/MVCA was damaged.

-Trespassing, criminal mischief from the 5800 block of Lee Street Drive, Birmingham. A taillight and quarter panel sustained $500 in damages.

-Theft fourth degree from the 100 block of Wilson Glen Drive, Wilsonville. A utility trailer tag was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 90 block of McConico Road, Vincent.

-Death investigation from the 5200 block of Logan Drive, Birmingham.

-Forgery, identity theft from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. U.S. currency totaling $4,233.74 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea (Tractor Supply Co.) Wooden pallets (150 count valued at $750) were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Hawthorne Place, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Willow View Lane, Wilsonville.

-Rape second degree from the 500 block of Shelby County 39.

-Animal attack from the 0 block of Little Rock Drive, Alabaster.

Nov. 14

-Criminal mischief, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Maple Leaf Trail, Wilsonville. Copper electrical wiring valued at $700 was damaged, and heavy duty electrical wire valued at $300 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Griffin Road, Chelsea.

-Minor in possession or consumption of alcohol from the 400 block of Lake Chelsea Way, Chelsea. Natural Ice beer (13 16-ounce cans) and White Claw alcoholic seltzer (five 12-ounce cans) were damaged or destroyed.

-Domestic investigation from the 2500 block of Titonka Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous report from the 200 block of Homeland Way, Montevallo.

-Theft of property second degree from the 3000 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville. A Ruger 10-22 rifle valued at $200 was stolen.

-Assault from the 5200 block of Birdsong Road, Birmingham.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Beacon Drive, Vandiver.

-Cruelty to animals, animal bite from the 400 block of Shelby County 466, Vincent. A Pitbull dog was damaged.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 5300 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. Three goats valued at $1,000 were damaged.

Nov. 15

-Juvenile runaway from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Incident from the 700 block of Homestead Drive, Wilsonville.

-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Burglary from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. Hydrocodone (15 count, 10 milligrams) was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Harassing communications, violation of protection from abuse order from the 100 block of Hawthorne Street, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.

Nov. 16

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing from the 4000 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo. A Crosman revolver bb gun was confiscated.

-Harassment, assault from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Hunter Hills Way, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Property damage from the 1200 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A 2011 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Kingswood Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 7000 block of Shelby County 51, Chelsea. An unknown amount of money was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 900 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent. A 2006 Chevy Silverado valued at $7,500 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 2400 block of Lull Water Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Highland Lakes Drive at Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham. A 2019 Cadillac XT5 was damaged.

Nov. 17

-Harassing communications from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Willow View Lane, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Lorrin Lane, Westover.

-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 1500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. $29.07 worth of gasoline was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 1300 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Cahaba Oaks Trail, Indian Springs. A 2019 Ford F250 King Ranch valued at $60,000 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Bose flying headset valued at $900 and an iPad Mini 4 valued at $900 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea. $10,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Two female puppies (mixed breed, approximately eight weeks old) were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A bank card and $4,500 were stolen.

Nov. 18

-Harassing communications, violation of protection from abuse order from the 100 block of Hawthorne Street, Birmingham.

-Incident from Shelby County 55 and Shelby County 48, Wilsonville. A Charter Arms Corp. .38 special pistol, six bullets and a gun case were recovered.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Willow View Lane, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Narrows Point Court, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 6500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Six Google Play cards valued at $900 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 800 block of Highland Lakes Way, Birmingham. An Apple Watch valued at $450 and an AirPod Plus valued at $300 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Sunday Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the unspecified location.

-Missing person from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea.

-Making a terrorist threat from the Shelby County Courthouse Juvenile Probation Department.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Covenant Cove and Shelby County 41.

-Criminal mischief from the 4200 block of Ashington Drive, Birmingham. Three tires sustained $200 in damages.

Nov. 19

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea (Walmart). Various items valued at $524 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Rock School Road, Wilsonville. A total of 15 Sprint batteries valued at $15,000 ($1,000 each) were stolen.

-Harassing communications from an unspecified location in Shelby County.

-Harassing communications from the 1700 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Forgery from the 2000 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from Woodland Drive, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of McGowan Road, Wilsonville. An outside door sustained $300 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Cripple Creek Lane, Sterrett.

-Vehicle versus deer from U.S. 280 West near the river bridge (Harpersville/Chidersburg). A 2014 Toyota Corolla was damaged.

-Property damage from the 2300 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 17600 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.