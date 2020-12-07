expand
December 7, 2020

The Helena Beautification Board is accepting nominations for the best decorated homes in the city. (File)

Helena announces 2020 Christmas House Contest

By Staff Reports

Published 6:00 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

HELENA — Do you think you have one of the best decorated houses for Christmas in Helena? If so, your home may be eligible for three awards being given by the Helena Beautification Board.

The Helena Beautification Board has announced the start of the 2020 Christmas House Contest and are now accepting nominations.

This year’s competition will be split into three separate categories, as follows:

  • The Most Elegant Decorated Home (Helena Beautiful Award)
  • Most Over-the-Top Decorated Home (Clark Griswold Award)
  • Light Up the Street Award

Winners in each category will be awarded a yard sign declaring them as the winner.

Those wishing to participate in the contest may nominate their own home or someone else’s. All entries should be submitted by Tuesday, Dec. 15. Following nominations, a map of all nominated homes will be published, and voting will begin on Dec. 16 and run through Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Winners will be announced on Christmas Eve.

“It’s become a Christmas tradition in Helena,” says Helena City Councilman Chris VanCleave. “Families ride around together and identify their favorites, then nominate them online. This, along with our annual tree lighting, Christmas market and parade, all come together to make a memorable holiday season for Helena residents.”

The Beautification Board encourages residents to start making nominations between now and Dec. 15. To nominate a winning house, visit HelenaBeautiful.com to submit your nomination.

The Helena Beautification Board is an appointed board of the Helena City Council.  The board believes that people and places are profoundly connected and thriving communities are rooted in individual responsibility and action. They host a variety of opportunities for the community to come together and serve each year. Events are posted on the Helena Beautiful Facebook page and announced via Twitter at @TweetHomeHelena.

