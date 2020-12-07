expand
December 7, 2020

Ward is sworn in as director of the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. (Contributed / Governor’s Office)

Ivey announces special election dates for Senate District 14

By Staff Reports

Published 6:13 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday, Dec. 7 signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama Senate District 14. This seat was held by Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, who the governor appointed to serve as director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, March 30, 2021; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, April 27, 2021; and the special general election for Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

“I appreciate Senator Ward agreeing to serve in his new capacity as director of the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, but it is just as critical to fill the open seat on behalf of the people in Senate District 14,” Ivey said.

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 5 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Senate District 14 represents portions of Bibb, Chilton, Hale, Jefferson and Shelby counties.

Cam Ward was officially sworn in as director of the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles the morning of Monday, Dec. 7 in the governor’s Capitol Office.

