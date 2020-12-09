expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

A light that should brighten your life

By Staff Reports

Published 2:33 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Editorial

Greystone Elementary student Braxton Weidman, 8, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in September shortly after the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

It was a moment that hit Weidman and his family hard. But it wasn’t a test the 8-year-old boy couldn’t handle.

Since the diagnosis, thoughts and prayers have been pouring in from people all across the world after an emotional College Gameday segment with Tom Rinaldi aired back in late October following his story and the thoughtfulness from Alabama running back and head coach Najee Harris and Nick Saban, who reached out to boost his confidence.

That’s been just part of an emotional and difficult journey since September, but it’s also been a three-month span of showing Weidman’s courage and heart.

Over the last month, Weidman has been going to radiation treatments every day to treat the tumor, and according to his dad Chris Weidman, Braxton never had one headache, didn’t have another seizure, never cried and he didn’t complain about getting up early to take care of something that might put most people in a difficult state of mind.

Then, on Dec. 1, Braxton, who had been through two surgeries and 30 days of radiation therapy, rang the bell at Children’s of Alabama’s Cancer Center to applause from the nurses before high fiving his dad to celebrate the milestone of completing the radiation treatment.

That night, he was invited to light the city of Hoover’s Christmas tree as an honorary guest in a special tree lighting ceremony.

It was almost a symbol of Braxton himself. With 62,000 lights illuminating across the tree when he plugged it in, Braxton was an additional light that will now be connected to the tree.

His courage and fight has been brighter than any light.

During the entire tree lighting ceremony, not once did Braxton not look thrilled. His smile was beaming then, and it has been beaming for much of his battle.

While most of us will tower over the 8-year old, each of us should look up to him as a shining example.

We all deal with a lot during the everyday stresses of life, but it doesn’t get much worse than a tumor on your brain, yet Braxton lives every day with a positive outlook and a smile on his face.

Let that light and spirit of Braxton shine brightly in you as well.

More News

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum hosting ‘Christmas at the Station’

Raines helps people through fundraisers

Spain Park edges Thompson by 3 to remain unbeaten

5k event helps grow families through adoption

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum hosting ‘Christmas at the Station’

Community Columnists

Raines helps people through fundraisers

Columbiana

5k event helps grow families through adoption

Montevallo

Workforce initiative to launch at Montevallo library

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask order, talks vaccine

Helena

New ATT tower site to increase wireless coverage in Helena

Montevallo

Montevallo rings in Christmas season with annual parade

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools delay start to 2nd semester

Columbiana

Christmas comes to Old Mill Square Park

Calera

Venue change ‘positive’ for Calera Christmas events

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster resident has films highlighted at Black Film Festival

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fire Department cancels 2020 Santa Stops

Alabaster Main Story

Kent Farms animal hospital to host grand opening

Business

Helena chef bringing Italian food with food truck

News

PPMS teacher participating in global development program

Alabaster Main Story

Ivey announces special election dates for Senate District 14

Helena

Helena announces 2020 Christmas House Contest

280 Reporter

WBC assembles 45 stockings for foster families

280 Reporter

Hilltop Montessori appoints new head of school

Alabaster Main Story

Weaver announces run for State Senate

280 Reporter

Chelsea honors memory of longtime community member

News

Roadwork at PHS underway; traffic flow changes in effect

Helena

Old Cahaba neighborhood to host Elf Parade and Christmas Village

Helena

Helena child artist chosen for Hoover Virtual Art Show