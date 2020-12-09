Bunny Crawford Hatchett

Bunny Crawford Hatchett passed away Saturday, Dec. 5.

Bunny was born in Birmingham on June 27, 1937. She was raised in Columbiana, by her parents, Dr. James Howard Crawford and Lucille DuBose Crawford. She was an active member of Columbiana Methodist Church and graduated as Valedictorian from Shelby County High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Alabama where she was a member of Phi Mu, Phi Beta Kappa, Mortar Board, Sigma Pi Sigma, Pi Mu Epsilon, and several other organizations.

She lived in Atlanta where she worked for Life Insurance Company of Georgia as an Actuarial Assistant. She returned to College and received a Master’s of Education from Georgia College and an ED.S from Georgia Southern where she was a member of Pi Kappa Phi.

She moved to Dublin in 1963 where her children were born. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Chancel Choir, Progressive Sunday School Class, the Mary Scarboro Circle of the UMW, The Administrative Board, and Martha’s Ministry. She is a retired member of Dublin Service League, Dublin Girls’ Cotillion Club, and Dublin Woman’s Study Club. She was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Retired Educators Association, and Dublin Laurens Arts Council. She enjoyed playing bridge, Mah Jongg, Chicken Foot, reading, music, games, and puzzles.

She tutored many students in math prior to beginning teaching in 1975. She taught at Dublin Junior High School, Heart of Georgia Technical College (now OFTC), Dublin High School, and Middle Georgia State College,- 39 years in all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son, Charles Franklin Hatchett, and her brother, James Howard Crawford, Jr., and a number of other relatives.

She is survived by her children, Thomas L. Hatchett, Jr., M.D. and his wife Melissa of Clarkesville, Georgia, Rep. James Matthew Hatchett and his wife Kim of Dublin, Georgia, and Holly Suzanne Hatchett and her husband Cash Powers of North Augusta, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Collier Hatchett Collier (Chris) of Cartersville, Thomas Lawrence “Bo” Hatchett, III (Ashley), of Cornella, Benjamin Toulman Hatchett, of Columbus, Irene Hart Hatchett, William Howard Hatchett, and Dorothy DuBose Hatchett, all of Clarkesville, and Emily Erin Hatchett and Camille Caley Hatchett, of Dublin; great-grandchildren, Hallie Jean Hatchett and Hazel Lenora Hatchett of Cornelia, Benjamin Hatchett, Jr. of Columbus, and Sarah Catherine Collier, of Cartersville; several step-granddaughters of Augusta, including Kateland Parnell (Michael), Jennifer Sanders (Ryan), Maribeth Powers and Allison Powers; step-great grandchildren, Michael Parnell, Elli Parnell, Jude Cash Parnell, and Ross Sanders, all of Augusta; nephews, James H. Crawford, III, and his wife Mary of Mesa, Arizona, and Michael G. Crawford and his wife Kelly of Macon; cousins, Dr. James L. Bolen of Winter Park, Florida, Sandra Crawford Wilson, Mary Frances Crawford, Mary Lou Crawford, and Nan Crawford all of Birmingham, and lifelong friends Betty Broome and Elaine Tidwell of Columbiana, Peggy Riley of Birmingham, and longtime friends Maggie Drane and Karen Core of Dublin.

The family will hold an online visitation via Zoom on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. A link will be provided via the Townsend Brothers Funeral Home website.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, in Dublin Memorial Gardens. Rev. Thad Haygood and Rev. Bob Williams will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. The service will also be available to watch live on the Townsend Brothers Funeral Home Facebook page.

Pallbearers will be Bo Hatchett, Ben Hatchett, Will Hatchett, Chris Collier, Mike Crawford, James Crawford, II, and Terry Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Progressive Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First United Methodist Church of Dublin or the Methodist Children’s Home of Macon. Please visit Townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial registry.