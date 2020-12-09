expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

Election results reveal details about voter preferences

By Staff Reports

Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist 

Note: This is an opinion column.

Now that we have the results from the recent election in our state, we can look deeper into the preferences voters had in Alabama.

For starters, turnout by voters was 62.8 percent of registered voters. Of those who turned in their ballots other than on Election Day, 13 percent were by absentee ballot, which was a record amount for the state. However, while there were a lot of voters this year, there were actually more voters in 1992 in the presidential contest between George Bush and Bill Clinton, when 76 percent of Alabama voters showed up at the polls.

As for those that voted in November 2020, 67 percent of the votes in Alabama were for a straight party ticket. Republican candidates benefited the most from the one party vote with 62 percent for the GOP.

The county in the state with the highest percentage of straight ticket Republican voters was Marion, with 65.8 percent of those votes.

Winston County had the highest vote percentage for President Trump at 90 percent. Greene and Macon Counties had the highest percentage for Joe Biden at 80 percent.

So while there are pockets of blue in the state, the Alabama Republican Party holds the power in the state. With the recent election of Tommy Tuberville to the United States Senate, every statewide officeholder in the state is Republican. In addition, 68 percent of elected officials who run in partisan primaries are Republican in the state.

While neighboring Georgia has become a purple state, Alabama will clearly continue to be ruby red for the foreseeable future.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

More News

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum hosting ‘Christmas at the Station’

Raines helps people through fundraisers

Spain Park edges Thompson by 3 to remain unbeaten

5k event helps grow families through adoption

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum hosting ‘Christmas at the Station’

Community Columnists

Raines helps people through fundraisers

Columbiana

5k event helps grow families through adoption

Montevallo

Workforce initiative to launch at Montevallo library

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask order, talks vaccine

Helena

New ATT tower site to increase wireless coverage in Helena

Montevallo

Montevallo rings in Christmas season with annual parade

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools delay start to 2nd semester

Columbiana

Christmas comes to Old Mill Square Park

Calera

Venue change ‘positive’ for Calera Christmas events

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster resident has films highlighted at Black Film Festival

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fire Department cancels 2020 Santa Stops

Alabaster Main Story

Kent Farms animal hospital to host grand opening

Business

Helena chef bringing Italian food with food truck

News

PPMS teacher participating in global development program

Alabaster Main Story

Ivey announces special election dates for Senate District 14

Helena

Helena announces 2020 Christmas House Contest

280 Reporter

WBC assembles 45 stockings for foster families

280 Reporter

Hilltop Montessori appoints new head of school

Alabaster Main Story

Weaver announces run for State Senate

280 Reporter

Chelsea honors memory of longtime community member

News

Roadwork at PHS underway; traffic flow changes in effect

Helena

Old Cahaba neighborhood to host Elf Parade and Christmas Village

Helena

Helena child artist chosen for Hoover Virtual Art Show