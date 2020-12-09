expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

Montevallo rings in Christmas season with annual parade

By Emily Sparacino

Published 10:19 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

MONTEVALLO – People lined the sidewalks along Main Street in downtown Montevallo on the night of Thursday, Dec. 3 to watch the city’s annual Christmas parade.

The Montevallo High School Marching Troubadours Band led the parade, which featured floats and vehicles representing various businesses and community groups.

In keeping with tradition, Santa and Mrs. Claus also rode in the parade, waving to attendees from their sleigh.

The 2020 parade trophy winners were:

  • Most Creative – Moore Brothers Automotive
  • Best Theme – Bin There Dump That
  • Most Christmas Spirit – Montevallo Youth Cheerleaders
  • Best Overall – Moore Brothers Automotive

“The Montevallo Chamber of Commerce would like to say thank you to all who made the 2020 Montevallo Christmas Parade such a huge success – parade sponsors, parade entries, volunteers, public works, Montevallo Police Department and our wonderful, supportive community,” acting Executive Chamber Director Adele Nelson said.

In addition to the parade, attendees had an opportunity to see downtown businesses’ window decorations and the city’s Christmas tree, Christmas banners and lights.

Attendees also were invited to stop by the Montevallo Elementary School PTO’s Food Truck Festival in front of the school after the parade.

More News

Gov. Ivey extends mask order, talks vaccine

New ATT tower site to increase wireless coverage in Helena

Three in double figures lead Helena to win against Montevallo

Jones’ 29 points leads Montevallo past Helena

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask order, talks vaccine

Helena

New ATT tower site to increase wireless coverage in Helena

Montevallo

Montevallo rings in Christmas season with annual parade

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools delay start to 2nd semester

Columbiana

Christmas comes to Old Mill Square Park

Calera

Venue change ‘positive’ for Calera Christmas events

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster resident has films highlighted at Black Film Festival

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fire Department cancels 2020 Santa Stops

Alabaster Main Story

Kent Farms animal hospital to host grand opening

Business

Helena chef bringing Italian food with food truck

News

PPMS teacher participating in global development program

Alabaster Main Story

Ivey announces special election dates for Senate District 14

Helena

Helena announces 2020 Christmas House Contest

280 Reporter

WBC assembles 45 stockings for foster families

280 Reporter

Hilltop Montessori appoints new head of school

Alabaster Main Story

Weaver announces run for State Senate

280 Reporter

Chelsea honors memory of longtime community member

News

Roadwork at PHS underway; traffic flow changes in effect

Helena

Old Cahaba neighborhood to host Elf Parade and Christmas Village

Helena

Helena child artist chosen for Hoover Virtual Art Show

Business

Professional counseling services more important than ever

Alabaster Main Story

Back to back: Thompson wins in miraculous fashion to claim 2nd straight championship

Columbiana

4-H Center to host Winter Festival Dec. 5

280 Main Story

Hammac, Fondren promoted to rank of major