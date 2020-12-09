expand
December 9, 2020

Montevallo’s Parnell Memorial Library will partner with West AlabamaWorks and Central Six Alabama Works on a new workforce initiative. (Contributed)

Workforce initiative to launch at Montevallo library

By Staff Reports

Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

MONTEVALLO – The Parnell Memorial Library is partnering with West AlabamaWorks and Central Six AlabamaWorks to launch the Career Connect Workforce Initiative.

The initiative will allow the library to connect community members to job opportunities available in the region.

Resources will be accessible at public libraries and Department of Human Resources offices.

The online Career Connect system will quickly and easily connect individuals to in-demand jobs and training opportunities, fostering upward mobility for Alabama’s unemployed and underemployed citizens.

Career Connect will also provide access to Alabama Career Center and Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services resources by connecting users to pre-screening and appointment scheduling.

“We’re thrilled to bring our Career Connect system to people who need it in a simple, direct way that will help push more individuals to be successful in our workforce,” said Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama COO and West AlabamaWorks Executive Director Donny Jones.

By partnering with West AlabamaWorks and Central Six AlabamaWorks, the Parnell Memorial Library will be able to connect community members with the unique resources the organization can provide.

More than 20 employers representing the automotive, healthcare, hospitality and construction industries recruit and hire directly through Career Connect.

The Career Connect Workforce Initiative will also help individuals enter free training programs.

Access to Career Connect will be available at the new resource kiosk located in the lobby of the Parnell Memorial Library, or online at Westalabamaworks.org/Capture/Register.

The initiative is funded through the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) grant, which is designed to help communities negatively affected by downturn of the coal industry.

For library information, contact Library Director Savannah Kitchens at (205) 667-3052.

For general questions about West AlabamaWorks, contact Tara Bullock at tara@tuscaloosachamber.com.

Any additional Career Connect or kiosk questions should be directed to Bob Johnson at bob@westalabamaworks.com.

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum hosting ‘Christmas at the Station’

Raines helps people through fundraisers

Spain Park edges Thompson by 3 to remain unbeaten

5k event helps grow families through adoption

