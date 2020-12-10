expand
December 10, 2020

Community mourns loss of Chelsea Middle School teacher

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:12 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

CHELSEA – The Chelsea Middle School community is mourning the death of longtime teacher Julie Yeager.

“It is with the deepest heartbreak and sadness that we were notified of the passing of Ms. Julie Yeager late this afternoon,” read a post by CHMS Principal Caroline Obert on the CHMS Facebook page on Wednesday, Dec. 9. “At the request of her family, specific details will remain personal at this time. This has been a difficult month for our students, faculty and staff, and we appreciate your support at this time.”

Yeager

Obert said Yeager’s career in education spanned more than 33 years, including 31 years in Shelby County Schools.

Yeager taught for more than 20 years at CHMS.

“As you are aware, we are a small, close community; therefore, this loss impacts all of us,” Obert wrote. “We are all hurting at this time. Her passing will raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students.”

Shelby County Schools has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school personnel in difficult times.

Counselors are available for any student who might need or want help or any type of assistance. Parents may also utilize these resources.

Anyone in need of assistance or additional information may contact school counselors at (205) 682-7210.

“Administrators and faculty are grieving,” Obert wrote. “We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child. Students who wish to grieve at home will be excused for the remainder of the week.”

