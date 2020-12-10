Jewel McKay

Columbiana

Jewel McKay, age 82, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, in Chelsea, at 82 years old.

She was born July 23, 1938, in Holland, Michigan.

Services will be held Monday, Dec. 14 at the Bolton Funeral home, Columbiana. Visitation at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m. Dr. Danny Lovett officiation.

Jewel is preceded in death by her brother, Terry Monroe.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bob McKay; daughter, Shannon Fye (Brian); granddaughters, Kaana and Stormi Fye; sister, Judy Neeter (Ron); brother-in-law, Bill McKay (Justine); sisters-in-law, Barbara Sullivan (Rich) and Sherry Gray (Jim), and many nieces and nephews.

After earning her nursing and teaching licenses, Jewel taught nursing at Michigan State University. She then traveled to South Africa, where she taught nursing for three years.

After returning to the United States, Jewel was instrumental in starting the nursing program at Olivet Nazarene University. Once the program gained traction, she moved to Birmingham and taught Geriatric nursing at UAB for several years.

Jewel married Bob McKay in 1982, and acquired a daughter. She then became the director of discharge planning at Baptist Montclair Hospital. Geriatric nursing has always been a big part of Jewel’s life. She became a very active member of the Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama association. Jewel joined her husband in renovating homes with an emphasis on Aging in Place. Jewel has won many awards through the years, including remodeler of the Year for the Greater Birmingham Association of Homebuilders in 2013.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jewel’s name to the Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama at www.alzca.org.

