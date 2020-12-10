expand
Ad Spot

December 10, 2020

Jewel McKay

By Staff Reports

Published 10:28 am Thursday, December 10, 2020

Jewel McKay
Columbiana

Jewel McKay, age 82, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, in Chelsea, at 82 years old.

She was born July 23, 1938, in Holland, Michigan.

Services will be held Monday, Dec. 14 at the Bolton Funeral home, Columbiana. Visitation at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m. Dr. Danny Lovett officiation.

Jewel is preceded in death by her brother, Terry Monroe.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bob McKay; daughter, Shannon Fye (Brian); granddaughters, Kaana and Stormi Fye; sister, Judy Neeter (Ron); brother-in-law, Bill McKay (Justine); sisters-in-law, Barbara Sullivan (Rich) and Sherry Gray (Jim), and many nieces and nephews.

After earning her nursing and teaching licenses, Jewel taught nursing at Michigan State University. She then traveled to South Africa, where she taught nursing for three years.

After returning to the United States, Jewel was instrumental in starting the nursing program at Olivet Nazarene University.  Once the program gained traction, she moved to Birmingham and taught Geriatric nursing at UAB for several years.

Jewel married Bob McKay in 1982, and acquired a daughter. She then became the director of discharge planning at Baptist Montclair Hospital.  Geriatric nursing has always been a big part of Jewel’s life. She became a very active member of the Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama association. Jewel joined her husband in renovating homes with an emphasis on Aging in Place. Jewel has won many awards through the years, including remodeler of the Year for the Greater Birmingham Association of Homebuilders in 2013.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jewel’s name to the Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama at www.alzca.org.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

More News

Community mourns loss of Chelsea Middle School teacher

Oak Mountain pulls away from Pelham in county rivalry

Oak Mountain fends off Pelham in county battle

Marks ends tenure as Shelby County Democratic Party chair

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Community mourns loss of Chelsea Middle School teacher

280 Main Story

Marks ends tenure as Shelby County Democratic Party chair

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum hosting ‘Christmas at the Station’

Community Columnists

Raines helps people through fundraisers

Columbiana

5k event helps grow families through adoption

Montevallo

Workforce initiative to launch at Montevallo library

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask order, talks vaccine

Helena

New ATT tower site to increase wireless coverage in Helena

Montevallo

Montevallo rings in Christmas season with annual parade

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools delay start to 2nd semester

Columbiana

Christmas comes to Old Mill Square Park

Calera

Venue change ‘positive’ for Calera Christmas events

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster resident has films highlighted at Black Film Festival

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fire Department cancels 2020 Santa Stops

Alabaster Main Story

Kent Farms animal hospital to host grand opening

Business

Helena chef bringing Italian food with food truck

News

PPMS teacher participating in global development program

Alabaster Main Story

Ivey announces special election dates for Senate District 14

Helena

Helena announces 2020 Christmas House Contest

280 Reporter

WBC assembles 45 stockings for foster families

280 Reporter

Hilltop Montessori appoints new head of school

Alabaster Main Story

Weaver announces run for State Senate

280 Reporter

Chelsea honors memory of longtime community member

News

Roadwork at PHS underway; traffic flow changes in effect