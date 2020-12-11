expand
December 11, 2020

Arrest reports for the week of Dec. 13, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 11:40 am Friday, December 11, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 8-Dec. 6:

Alabaster

Dec. 1

-Jose Mora, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Chadwick Lee Maddox, 41, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree.

Dec. 2

-Jamie Ann Ford Crumpton, 37, of Adger, Alabama, giving false ID to law enforcement.

-Raymond James Delaney Motes, 32, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

Dec. 3

-Mark Bernard Jones, 45, of Montevallo, alias warrant, capias.

-Ricky Lynn Hale, 62, of Calera, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment (threat), criminal mischief second degree, theft of property fourth degree.

-Timothy Ryan Dupree, 36, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

Dec. 5

-Rodrick Rasheen Hemingway, 27, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Lisa Ann Motley, 48, of West Blocton, Alabama, theft of property third degree, attempting to elude.

-William Edward Mayfield, 46, of Helena, public intoxication.

Dec. 6

-Robert Dudley Earnest, 54, of Adger, Alabama, failure to comply, driving while license suspended.

 

Calera

Nov. 30

-Anthony Bernard McSwain, 56, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Justin Bailey Sonier, 20, of Columbiana, failure to appear.

Dec. 1

-Jamie Ann Ford, 37, of Cullman, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Robert Djuan Wooley, 35, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Darius Devon Hallaway, 40, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Octavia Tanaye Bailey, 38, of Calera, failure to appear (five counts).

-Michael Shane Allen Jr., 48, of Montevallo, agency assist.

Dec. 2

-Phillip Jason Webb, 44, of Clanton, possession of a controlled substance-barbiturate, possession of marijuana second degree.

Dec. 3

-Armoni Jacody Urgent, 25, of Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, carrying a pistol unlawfully.

-Cody Del Robertson, 29, of Calera, 72-hour investigative hold.

-Greg Dion Turner, 54, of Alabaster, failure to appear (two counts).

-Reginald Vick Smith, 20, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

Dec. 4

-Lasherika Tranae Cathey, 36, of Bessemer, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.

 

Columbiana

Nov. 8

-Brandon Scott McDonald, 32, failure to appear.

Nov. 11

-Larry Gene Davis, 47, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana first degree, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

Nov. 15

-Jarifa Fitzgerald Carter, 54, failure to appear.

-Steven Lewis Carter, 31, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude.

Nov. 16

-Tristan Isaiah Robinson, 28, failure to appear.

Nov. 17

-Bryan Keith Smith, 49, failure to appear (two counts).

-John Randall May, 37, failure to appear.

Nov. 18

-Joshua Harlan Bush, 33, failure to appear.

Nov. 20

-Wulf Samuel Blaine Hess, 22, failure to appear.

 

Helena

Nov. 30

-Cecil Lamont Guy, 48, menacing, disorderly conduct.

Dec. 1

-Michael Shane Allen Jr., 48, bail jumping second degree.

Dec. 3

-Rachel Leigh West, 34, public intoxication.

Dec. 4

-Chad Dewayne Deweese, 47, possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree.

-Amanda Rae Merrell, 40, possession of a forged instrument first degree.

 

Montevallo

Dec. 1

-Carl Delane Buck Erwin, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Dec. 7

-Bryan Adam Martin, assault-domestic-simple assault-family.

 

Pelham

Nov. 29

-Justin Reeser, 32, of Hoover, public intoxication.

Nov. 30

-Joshua Allen, 23, of Bessemer, alias warrants.

-Jason Moreland, 41, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

-Candice Baker, 27, of Jemison, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Ashley Schuffert, 30, of Marbury, receiving stolen property 4th degree less than $500, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 1

-Carla Hernandez Candelaria, 19, of Birmingha, assault 3rd degree (non family-strong arm).

-Ashley Day, 32, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, giving a false name to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Natsha Pina, 35, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and giving false name to law enforcement.

-Jose Sanchez Romero, 35, of Birmingham, alias warrants.

-Samantha Vollmer, 43, of Montevallo, DUI-influence of alcohol.

-Daniel McClary, 31, of Calera, driving while suspended and expired tag.

Dec. 2

-Chadwick Kerley, 35, of Hoover, alias warrant.

Dec. 3

-Gene Resendiz Meza, 19, of Jemison, window tint greater than 30 percent and driving while suspended.

Dec. 4

-Nathaniel Hicks, 31, of Alabaster, DUI-influence of alcohol.

Dec. 5

-Adrienne Bibb, 30, of Pell City, DUI-influence of alcohol.

-Quintez Echols, 23, of Vestavia Hills, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and receiving stolen property 4th degree greater than $500.

