Arrest reports for the week of Dec. 13, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 8-Dec. 6:
Alabaster
Dec. 1
-Jose Mora, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Chadwick Lee Maddox, 41, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree.
Dec. 2
-Jamie Ann Ford Crumpton, 37, of Adger, Alabama, giving false ID to law enforcement.
-Raymond James Delaney Motes, 32, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
Dec. 3
-Mark Bernard Jones, 45, of Montevallo, alias warrant, capias.
-Ricky Lynn Hale, 62, of Calera, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment (threat), criminal mischief second degree, theft of property fourth degree.
-Timothy Ryan Dupree, 36, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
Dec. 5
-Rodrick Rasheen Hemingway, 27, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Lisa Ann Motley, 48, of West Blocton, Alabama, theft of property third degree, attempting to elude.
-William Edward Mayfield, 46, of Helena, public intoxication.
Dec. 6
-Robert Dudley Earnest, 54, of Adger, Alabama, failure to comply, driving while license suspended.
Calera
Nov. 30
-Anthony Bernard McSwain, 56, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Justin Bailey Sonier, 20, of Columbiana, failure to appear.
Dec. 1
-Jamie Ann Ford, 37, of Cullman, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
-Robert Djuan Wooley, 35, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
-Darius Devon Hallaway, 40, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Octavia Tanaye Bailey, 38, of Calera, failure to appear (five counts).
-Michael Shane Allen Jr., 48, of Montevallo, agency assist.
Dec. 2
-Phillip Jason Webb, 44, of Clanton, possession of a controlled substance-barbiturate, possession of marijuana second degree.
Dec. 3
-Armoni Jacody Urgent, 25, of Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, carrying a pistol unlawfully.
-Cody Del Robertson, 29, of Calera, 72-hour investigative hold.
-Greg Dion Turner, 54, of Alabaster, failure to appear (two counts).
-Reginald Vick Smith, 20, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
Dec. 4
-Lasherika Tranae Cathey, 36, of Bessemer, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.
Columbiana
Nov. 8
-Brandon Scott McDonald, 32, failure to appear.
Nov. 11
-Larry Gene Davis, 47, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana first degree, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
Nov. 15
-Jarifa Fitzgerald Carter, 54, failure to appear.
-Steven Lewis Carter, 31, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude.
Nov. 16
-Tristan Isaiah Robinson, 28, failure to appear.
Nov. 17
-Bryan Keith Smith, 49, failure to appear (two counts).
-John Randall May, 37, failure to appear.
Nov. 18
-Joshua Harlan Bush, 33, failure to appear.
Nov. 20
-Wulf Samuel Blaine Hess, 22, failure to appear.
Helena
Nov. 30
-Cecil Lamont Guy, 48, menacing, disorderly conduct.
Dec. 1
-Michael Shane Allen Jr., 48, bail jumping second degree.
Dec. 3
-Rachel Leigh West, 34, public intoxication.
Dec. 4
-Chad Dewayne Deweese, 47, possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree.
-Amanda Rae Merrell, 40, possession of a forged instrument first degree.
Montevallo
Dec. 1
-Carl Delane Buck Erwin, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Dec. 7
-Bryan Adam Martin, assault-domestic-simple assault-family.
Pelham
Nov. 29
-Justin Reeser, 32, of Hoover, public intoxication.
Nov. 30
-Joshua Allen, 23, of Bessemer, alias warrants.
-Jason Moreland, 41, of Birmingham, alias warrant.
-Candice Baker, 27, of Jemison, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Ashley Schuffert, 30, of Marbury, receiving stolen property 4th degree less than $500, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 1
-Carla Hernandez Candelaria, 19, of Birmingha, assault 3rd degree (non family-strong arm).
-Ashley Day, 32, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, giving a false name to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Natsha Pina, 35, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and giving false name to law enforcement.
-Jose Sanchez Romero, 35, of Birmingham, alias warrants.
-Samantha Vollmer, 43, of Montevallo, DUI-influence of alcohol.
-Daniel McClary, 31, of Calera, driving while suspended and expired tag.
Dec. 2
-Chadwick Kerley, 35, of Hoover, alias warrant.
Dec. 3
-Gene Resendiz Meza, 19, of Jemison, window tint greater than 30 percent and driving while suspended.
Dec. 4
-Nathaniel Hicks, 31, of Alabaster, DUI-influence of alcohol.
Dec. 5
-Adrienne Bibb, 30, of Pell City, DUI-influence of alcohol.
-Quintez Echols, 23, of Vestavia Hills, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and receiving stolen property 4th degree greater than $500.