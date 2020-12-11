expand
Ad Spot

December 11, 2020

Pelham Fire Department won’t be able to take its Santa Stops on the road this year, but will instead have residents from the city drive by their closest PFD location to see Santa. (File)

Drive-by visits at fire stations to replace Santa Stops in Pelham

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:56 am Friday, December 11, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — The Pelham Fire Department will not be able to have its annual Santa Stops tradition this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, they have found a creative solution to this problem by having drive-by Santa meets at fire stations throughout the city.

On Christmas Eve, Santa will be at each of the city’s fire stations, where parents can drive up and let their children meet with Santa from the safety of their cars.

“We know the Santa Stops are a tradition for so many of your families. We are disappointed, too. Still, it is our responsibility to protect your health and the health of our firefighters who respond to fire and health emergencies in the community,” said Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reid. “We believe having Santa at the Fire Station is the best alternative in a year that’s presented so many challenges, and we are looking forward to seeing you Christmas Eve.”

Those interested can come to their nearest fire station between 4 and 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve where they will get to see Santa Claus and Pelham’s first responders.

City leadership felt that this move was the best way to ensure the safety of their first responders while also continuing to provide Christmas programming for their residents.

“Our first priority must be the safety or our first responders,” City Manager Gretchen DiFante said.  “I hope residents will reflect on the lifesaving purposes of our fire and police personnel and take the opportunity to drive by their neighborhood fire station and show thanks and support for these outstanding individuals.”

More information about Santa at the Fire Stations can be found on the city website at Pelhamalabama.gov.

More News

Drive-by visits at fire stations to replace Santa Stops in Pelham

Scout Troop 2 packs care packages for troops away from home

HPD collecting toys for patients at Children’s Hospital

Pelham kicks of Christmas season with concert in the park

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Drive-by visits at fire stations to replace Santa Stops in Pelham

Helena

Scout Troop 2 packs care packages for troops away from home

Helena

HPD collecting toys for patients at Children’s Hospital

Lifestyles

Pelham kicks of Christmas season with concert in the park

Business

New hair salon coming to Helena

Helena

Helena rings in Christmas with tree lighting, parade

280 Reporter

Community mourns loss of Chelsea Middle School teacher

280 Main Story

Marks ends tenure as Shelby County Democratic Party chair

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum hosting ‘Christmas at the Station’

Community Columnists

Raines helps people through fundraisers

Columbiana

5k event helps grow families through adoption

Montevallo

Workforce initiative to launch at Montevallo library

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask order, talks vaccine

Helena

New ATT tower site to increase wireless coverage in Helena

Montevallo

Montevallo rings in Christmas season with annual parade

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools delay start to 2nd semester

Columbiana

Christmas comes to Old Mill Square Park

Calera

Venue change ‘positive’ for Calera Christmas events

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster resident has films highlighted at Black Film Festival

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Fire Department cancels 2020 Santa Stops

Alabaster Main Story

Kent Farms animal hospital to host grand opening

Business

Helena chef bringing Italian food with food truck

News

PPMS teacher participating in global development program

Alabaster Main Story

Ivey announces special election dates for Senate District 14