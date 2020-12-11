Kampfire for the King raises $320,000 for King’s Home

CHELSEA – 2020 has presented many challenges for people, including financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the economic downturn, however, King’s Home reported its largest crowd to date at the 11th annual Kampfire for the King Celebration, a fundraising event featuring a fishing rodeo, a cornhole tournament, children’s activities and a boat giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 14.

“We’re still amazed at how the Lord moved in favor of the abused youth, women and children of King’s Home,” Donor Services and Special Events Manager Catherine Franklin said. “When all the odds were stacked against us for having a successful Kampfire for the King event, we had a record setting year of participants, donors and gorgeous autumn weather.”

Kampfire for the King drew more than 400 people to the organization’s Chelsea campus and raised a total of more than $320,000, including $1,000 more in donations to exceed this year’s goal.

“The Randy Howell Boat Giveaway raised over $318,600 through the kindness and generosity of donors all over the world,” Franklin said. “Moreover, we raised an additional $1,500 through our cornhole tournament and other donations during the event.”

During the fishing rodeo, young participants and area fishing teams had the opportunity to fish with Howell, a Major League Fishing pro and 2014 Bassmaster Classic champion, at the stocked King’s Home pond.

Retired National Guardsman Bill Killilea from Chillicothe, Ohio, won the boat after making a single donation on the Friday before the event.

The worship band from Redemption Church at K Springs played music at this year’s event.

Fundraisers like Kampfire for the King allow King’s Home to operate its homes and different programs for women, children and youth.

Prodigal Pottery is a jobs and job-training program serving women fleeing domestic violence and homelessness. The website is Prodigalpottery.org.

“We would love the community to show support for these precious women by purchasing handmade pottery for Christmas gifts,” Franklin said.

Through Giving Tuesday 2020, King’s Home is aiming to raise $20,000 to give each of the nearly 125 residents it serves daily a new mattress and box springs for Christmas.

More information can be found at Kingshome.com/givingtuesday.

Another way people can support King’s Home is by donating their used items.

“As our community makes room for new Christmas presents in their homes, we ask everyone to schedule a pickup of their unwanted items from King’s Home Thrift,” Franklin said. “Everything donated benefits the youth, women and kids at King’s Home.”

To schedule a pickup, visit Kingshome.com/pickup.