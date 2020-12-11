Land transactions for the week of Dec. 13, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Nov. 25-Dec. 2:

Nov. 25

-Cheryl G. Brock to Justin L. Poole, for $165,000, for Lot 22 in Hayesbury Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Nicholas Cullen Byington to Benjamin P. Hollinger, for $575,000, for Lot 2741 in Riverchase Country Club 27th Addition.

-Carmen E. Neil to Vester Dewayne Walker, for $222,000, for Lot 86 in Camden Cove 8th Sector Final Plat.

-Hunter Renfroe to Chase D. Williams, for $635,000, for Lot 1183 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase II Resurvey of Lots 1182 and 1183.

-Randall E. Dickerson to Christopher R. Copeland, for $129,900, for Lot 10 in Someset Townhomes.

-Jimmy Scott Jenkins to Joshua A. Forrest, for $255,500, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West and Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Jarrod Keith Robinson to Ronnie Lovejoy Clements, for $370,000, for Lot 1029 in Glengerry at Ballantrae Phase II.

-AT&T Alabama to HWS Partners LLC, for $525,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Robert P. Grason to Otis Rancher, for $239,250, for Lot 221 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Sherry L. Myers to Ashley Hardin, for $181,500, for Lot 2 in Navajo Hills Fourth Sector.

-Merrill H. Stewart to David L. Blackstone, for $1,140,500, for Lot 107 in Shoal Creek.

-Reburn W. Dailey to Shane Thomas Dunaway, for $10, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Kathleen R. Schiefelbein to Eric L. Kent, for $330,000, for Lot 59 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-Debra K. Tietje to William A. Berryman, for $550,000, for Lot 4 in Dogwood Lakes.

-Homer B. Flora to Brad Elliot Boswell, for $405,000, for Lot 19 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Kelly D. Retief to Nathan Patton, for $399,000, for Lot 17 in Meadow Brook Sixteenth Sector Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Stacie Mohr to Zin Mar Lwin, for $219,000, for Lot 54 in Chadwick Sector 2.

-Dylan Harley to Madison F. Halvorson, for $135,900, for Lot 708 in Horizon A Condominium.

-Brown Family Holdings LLC to Rebecca Glenne Victory, for $160,000, for Lot 12 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

-Verlla Shantye Jackson to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $193,000, for Lot 4 in Spring Gate Sector One Corrected Map.

-Robert J. Wilkins to Charles H. Dunn, for $389,500, for Lot 35 in Southpointe First Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kristen Glover, for $369,880, for Lot 102 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Ashley Ross to Maxwell Huy Nguyen, for $350,000, for Lot 22 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2 Resurvey of Lot 22.

-Irma Gloria Girard to Help & Hope Consults LLC, for $185,250, for Lot 19 in Wooddale Fourth Sector.

-Robin J. Lucas to Robin J. Lucas, for $168,000, for Lot 58 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 6 Resurvey of Lots 38-43 and 46-61 B.

-Virginia E. Jackson to Jana Kelley, for $70,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Homer A. Jackson Jr. Family Trust to Jana Kelley, for $70,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Katie Emerson to John B. Davis, for $142,500, for Lot 17 in Royal Oaks First Sector.

-Lisa Camp to Richard P. Sexton, for $431,000, for Lot 1-50 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase III.

-Nicole L. Lewis Wilson to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $204,000, for Lot 59 in Union Station Phase II.

-Ronnie D. Garcia to Christopher Blanton, for $230,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Richard B. Peyton, for $487,264, for Lot B-100 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Southpointe Properties LLC to John J. Kimbrough, for $239,000, for Lot 14 in Cedar Meadows Resurvey of Lot 6 Block 1 Mountain View Estates.

-Tony B. Gilbert to Naser Naser, for $500,000, for Lot 6 in McMahon Highlands at Shelby Springs Farms Resurvey of Lots 6 and 7.

-Cheryl B. Phillips to Mary Bethany Bass, for $325,000, for Lot 23 in Riverchase West Third Addition.

-Lillian Jones to Margaret Davis, for $200,000, for Lot 186 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase 1.

-Michael McKoewn to Patrick Thomas Rogers, for $211,100, for Lot 29 in Amberley Woods 4th Sector.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Andrew Atkins Davenport, for $439,900, for Lot 7 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Jason R. Patten to Albert C. Boykin, for $565,000, for Lot 68 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 3.

-Paula R. David to Chase S. Grier, for $260,000, for Lot 18 in Apache Ridge Sectors 2 and 3.

-Denise Hardisty Bearden to Virginia Romero, for $162,500, for Lot 6-116 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

Nov. 30

-Chang Living Trust to Denise Hardisty Bearden, for $160,000, for Lot 687 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Aron L. Ritchie to Ashley Derrell Thomas, for $230,700, for Lot 68 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Angela Smith to Corey A. Braun, for $650,000, for Lot 5 in Chelsea Farms Resurvey of Lots 4 and 5.

-Annie Margaret Campbell to James Andrew Maxwell, for $216,000, for Lot 50 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Ngai Keung Tam to Betsy Covington Craig, for $410,000, for Lot 2106 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-John M. Ridderhoff to Andrew Blaine Cooper, for $560,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Nancy Marie Trentanelli McCurry to Christina Lynn Burkes, for $215,000, for Lot 25 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Patricia Ragsdale to Erik Baradell, for $237,000, for Lot 33 in Southlake Townhomes Second Addition.

-Brittany Leigh Elam to Brittany L. Standridge, for $215,000, for Lot 519 in Spatlins Addition to Shelby Forest Estates.

-Kyle Richard Cook to Herschel B. Young, for $265,000, for Lot 1427 in Braemer at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Anthony Berryman to Raymond Anthony Griner, for $360,000, for Lot 28 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Brian Cunningham to Brian Cunningham, for $100,000, for property in Section 10, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Michael V. Waldrop to David Sanders, for $1, for property in Section 34, Township 9 South, Range 2 East.

-Portrait Homes 17 LLC to Portrait Homes BHM LLC, for $120,000, for Lots 28, 119, 122, 12 and 172 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Cynthia Hood to Andry Johan Perez Caraballo, for $205,000, for Lot 329 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector First Addition.

-Melissa K. Heller to Christopher Cook, for $261,500, for Lot 437 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase II.

-Edward L. Merrell to Susan K. Parvin, for $230,000, for Lot 122 in Kentwood Third Addition Phase One.

-Pamela S. Jackson to Danielle Hall Gonzalez, for $227,000, for Lot 63 in Reserve at Timberline.

-JAG Investment Strategies LLC to Robert J. Coley, for $12,500, for Lot 12 in Glenstone Cottages.

Dec. 1

-Flemming Partners LLC to Whitney Torbert Kennedy, for $457,163, for Lot 2072 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Brian Sparks, for $589,350, for Lot 546 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to J. Brett Holmes, for $994,433, for Lot 1128 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Western REI LLC to Emeral Ridge IV LLC, for $205,000, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Western REI LLC to Emeral Ridge IV LLC, for $205,000, for property in Section 17, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Western REI LLC to Mallard Landing Development LLC, for $492,190, for property in Section 30, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Michael C. Fieldbinder to Jonathan Wells, for $535,000, for Lot 1208 in Brook Highland 12th Sector.

-Erin Rawson Holtz to Dolores Knapp Pierce, for $157,000, for Lot 55 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Yani Isbell to Holly J. Loper, for $169,000, for Lot 47 in Hidden Creek II Second Sector.

-Betty I. Bedsole to Alexander Flemming, for $184,900, for Lot 27 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase III.

-Donald Raymond David to Grant Rockett, for $234,400, for Lot 87 in Narrows Point Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Live The 511 LLC to Kalyn Chapman, for $280,000, for Lot 23 in Heather Ridge Second Addition Phase One.

-Camillia L. Fulgham to Clifford Ray Fulgham, for $10, for Lot 1 in Camellias Place.

-Jerry P. Ingram to Jerry P. Ingram, for $10, for Lot 1310 in Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Patrick Tanner Wallis to Robert Edward Patrick, for $84,500, or Lot 2 in Steve Smith Family Subdivision.

-Lana M. Taylor to Lana M. Taylor, for $180,000, for Lot 128 in Kirkman Preserve Resurvey of Lots 97 and 128.

-Jimmy Glenn Grubbs to Billy W. Grubbs, for $56,900, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Karen G. Tinker to Sherry Lynne Myers, for $245,000, for Lot 209 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Subdivision Plat.

-Rebecca G. Duncan to Brandon Dickens, for $349,000, for Lot 65 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Six.

-Shelley Ramsey to David T. Champion, for $48,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Leona Walker Hand to Zhihua Jin, for $165,000, for Lot 11 in Parkside.

-Kona K. Romans to Whitney McKinney, for $245,500, for Lot 1171 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-Diane D. Caldwell to Rebecca G. Duncan, for $576,000, for Lot 2102 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I and II.

-John Kwant to Scott Royal Smith, for $0, for Lot 15 in Patriot Point Lots 5-28 Resurvey.

-Michael F. DeMarco to Charles H. Fuller, for $10, for Lot 3 in Cedars.

-Eric M. Smith to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $167,500, for Lot 519 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Terry Simmons to Michael A. Kellum, for $351,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Gina Simmons to Michael A. Kellum, for $351,000, for Lot 15 in Willow Island Subdivision.

-Carolyn G. Hunt to Nicholas A. Howard, for $1, for Lot 3 in Hunt Family Subdivision.

-Jason L. Vandiver to Justin Kyle Dennis, for $255,000, for Lot 366 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector II.

-F&J Partnership to Tortorigi Development LLC, for $10, for Lots 9 and 10 in Tanyard Branch Estates.

-James T. Mims to Richard Lentz, for $355,000, for Lot 25 in Cameron Woods 2nd Addition.

-Robert C. Ransom to Kristina Elizabeth Pruitt, for $155,000, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Melanie Kendrick Bristow to Christian Brasher Kendrick, for $125,000, for Lots 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 in Saffords Map of Shelby.

-Martha A. Elkins to David A. Blount, for $284,000, for Lot 7 in Chinaberrt Subdivision Phase I Final Plat.

-Alecia Rene Washington to Michael Anton Johnson, for $197,000, for Lot 18 in Union Station Phase 1.

-Patricia Hadidon to L&L Property Enterprise LLC, for $70,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Brenda Wilson to Robert C. Ransom, for $205,000, for Lot 8 in Hunter Hills Phase 1.

-Kimberley Marie Schiller to Timothy Gordon Holden, for $420,000, for Lot 121 in Grey Oaks Sector I Final Plat.

-Ashley Nicole Bishop to Apollo D. Ellington, for $205,700, for Lot 127 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Beverly Dunn to Katherine Sturgis Guzman, for $158,500, for Lot 1 in Arden Subdivision.

-Dorothy L. Turner to Luis A. Flores Guillen, for $145,000, for Lot 22 in Monte Tierra.

-Charles Richard Saunders to Peter Mark Adkins, for $205,000, for Lot 1 in Robyns View Amended Map.

-James C. Cocke to David A. Ball, for $589,900, for Lot 920 in Carnoustie Crest at Ballantrae Phase 1.

–Jon Thomas Pesek to James R. Moncus, for $106,000, for property in Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

Dec. 2

-Preston Jones to Charity Skye Conn, for $160,000, for Lot 33 in Village Parrish.

-Sarah Taylor to Jose Angel Servin, for $18,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Katie Bonham to Jeffrey Waymen Green, for $241,500, for Lot 97 in Polo Crossings Sector II.

-Stacy C. Hansen to James Duvall, for $250,000, for Lot 15 in Royal Oaks 2nd Sector.

-Donald R. Whisenant to Richard A. Cannon, for $303,500, for Lot 28 in Dearing Downs Tenth Addition.

-Empire Rentals LLC to Paul A. Hadidon, for $329,900, for Lot 145 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Final Plat.

-Anthony M. Colbaugh to Paul Andrew Marlow, for $305,000, for Lot 67 in Sandpiper Trail Sector II.

-Farris A. Sullivan to Daniel Kirby, for $279,000, for Lot 36 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Kathleen Caddis Kilpatrick to Daniel Drury Powell, for $363,000, for Lot 78 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase II 2nd Amended.

-Amanda J. Copenhaver to Thomas Brand Stanley, for $488,000, for Lot 2134 in Riverchase Country Club 31st Addition.

-Shelby Resources Inc. to Vernice Handley, for $245,500, for Lot 418 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase I.

-James W. Randle to Jason Watwood, for $325,000, for Lot 1 in Indian Valley First Sector.

-Nan A. Lovelady to Red Sparrow Investments LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 1 in Arden Subdivision Town of Montevallo.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James R. Henderson, for $276,000, for Lot 1606 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Stephen Waggett to Andrea Michelle Files, for $372,500, for Lot 480 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase III.

-Cerberus SFR Holdings LP to FKH SFR Propco B. HLD LP, for $10,876,496, for Lot 26 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 30 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 31 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 32 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 35 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 55 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 56 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 57 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 59 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 60 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 62 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 65 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 66 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 74 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 76 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 77 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 84 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 150 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 144 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 152 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 127 in Stonebriar Phase I Resurvey, Lot 134 in Chelsea Station, Lot 11 in Hickory Point, Lot 145 in Waterford Village Sector 4, Lot 473 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 2, Lot 496 in Waterford Highlands Sector 3 Phase 2, Lot 559 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1, Lot 570 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase I, Lot 69 in Waterstone Phase 2 Final Plat, Lot 158 in Waterstone Phase 3 1st Addition, Lot 159 in Waterstone Phase 3 1st Addition, Lot 160 in Waterstone Phase 3 1st Addition, Lot 83 in Old Ivy Resurvey of Lots 83 and 84, Lot 103 in Chesapeake, Lot 109 in Chesapeak, Lot 57 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat, Lot 2 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat, Lot 64 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I, Lot 47 in Forest Lakes Sector I, Lot 399 in Forest Lakes, Lot 410 in Forest Lakes Sector 5, Lot 3 in Old Cahaba II B, Lot 227 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector First Addition, Lot 99 in Dearing Downs First Addition, Lot 1 in Navajo Pines, Lot 9 in Riverchase West Amended Map, Lot 55 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map, Lot 9 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Map, Lot 14 in Selkirk a Subdivision of Inverness, Lot 8 in Ridgecrest Phase One Sector One, Lot 16 in Cedar Bend Phase 2, Lot 151 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 239 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I Resurvey of Lots 231-254, Lot 207 in Lacey’s Grove Phase Two, Lot 2 in Summerchase Phase I, Lot 59 in Laurel Woods Resurvey of Lot 59 and Acreage, Lot 70 in Villas Belvedere, Lot 56 in Kingwood First Addition, Lot 11 in Kinsale Garden Homes 2nd Sector and Property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Latrice Jones Thomas to Reynel Antunez Ramirez, for $230,000, for Lot 191 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Arneatra Leenett Keith, for $296,400, for Lot 1605 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Lauren B. Trawick to Justin L. Roberson, for $250,000, for Lot 166 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Radha Jayamangalam to Paul D. Mahaffey, for $205,000, for Lot 115 in Weatherly Brentwood Sector 15 Phase Two.

-Holly Jackel Loper to Nicole Bridges, for $208,000, for Lot 43 in Southwind Second Sector.

-Justin Lc. Roberson to Russell Whaley, for $230,000, for Lot 12 in Ivy Brook Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Marjorie Lynn Barnes, for $287,735, for Lot 126 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Arneatra L. Keith to MH3 Investments LLC, for $153,000, for Lot 507 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Albert Montgomery Lokey to Lokeys Landing LLC, for $1,478,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles W. Gibson to Lokeys Landing LLC, for $1,545,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 13, Township 21 South, range 1 East.

-Buster Killingsworth to John A. Killingsworth, for $20,000, for property in Section 6, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-U.S. Bank National Association to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, for $80,867.99, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Heath Horton to Heath Horton, for $10, for Lot 1 in Deer Springs Estates First Addition.

-Byrds Foursome LLC to American Tire Holdings LLC, for $800,000, for Lot 13 in Owens Industrial Park First Addition.

-Emil Jan Forya to JAmes Robert Halton, for $489,000, for Lot 335 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Cherri K. Henderson to Kim Marie Ortman, for $294,000, for Lot 601 in Windstone VI.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Matthew James Leaman, for $253,644, for Lot 20 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Jon Allen Keener to Michael Morgan, for $210,000, for Lot 5 in Hamlet 3rd Sector.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $171,000, for Lots 680 and 684 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Jenilee S. Powell to Kelsey Lee Martin, for $313,000, for Lot 42 in Sterling Gate Sector 1.

-Carson Bolding Robinson to Susan Elizabeth Collum, for $10, for Lot 50 in Lacoosa Estates.

-Hilda Moon to Hilda Moon, for $1, for Lot 427 in Lloyd Realty Companys Map of Calera.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Alvaro D. Garcia Arenas, for $500,000, for Lot 2055 in Flemming Farms Phase 1A.

-Chelsea Nicole Young Gandy to Susan C. Genry, for $2,200, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Donna L. Darty to Dana T. Halbrooks, for $730,000, for Lot 12 in Heather Point Second Addition to Kerry Downs.

-Sheila D. Moore to Ryan Lee Corcoran, for $591,500, for Lot 2509 in Brook Highland 25th Sector.

-Barbara A. Jones to Robert Burns Jones, for $50,000, for Lot 101 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Jessica Decker to Jerry Ray Gilliand, for $225,000, for Lot 11 in Willow Oaks.

-James Michael Bowles to Michael E. Mcdonald, for $185,000, for Lot 14 in Nottingham Phase 3 Survey of Lots 14-17 and Lot D Retention Pond.

-Debbie Ward burks to Janice Neighbour Bielmyer, for $412,000, for Lot 14 in Barkley Square.

-Kevin Lee Hale to Angela Nadine Rausch Rucker, for $305,000, for Lot 5 in Emerald Parc Phase II.

-Paula J. Collier to Estuardo Urizar Alvarado, for $285,000, for Lot 2 in Chinaberry Phase I Final Plat.

-Prime Works Inc to Adrian Cisneros Chavez Isidro, for $12,500, for Lot 1 in R. O. Ramers Addition to Little Oak Ridge Estates.

-Glen Joiner to Michael Shane Joiner, for $5,000, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, range 1 West.

-Justin K. Dickinson to Danielle L. Dickinson, for $10, for Lot 62 in Ironwood.

-Aaron Southern to Kevin Wayne Yeager, for $292,000, for Lot 668 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Freedom Driven Properties LLC to Rachel Meigs, for $90,000, for Lot 1D in Tucker Estates Resubdivision of Lot 1A Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Lisa Killingsworth to Jeremiah Noble, for $150,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Alan Martin to Colin L. McMichen, for $394,000, for Lot 39 in Cedars.