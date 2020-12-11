expand
December 11, 2020

Marriages for the week of Dec. 13, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 11:25 am Friday, December 11, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 30-Dec. 4:

-Killian Day Tolbert to Michael Chad Wade.

-Luis Alberto Morales Perez to Dominga Beatriz Flores Romero.

-Jose Arturo Chavez Carreon to Thelma Lorena Oxlaj Garcia.

-Wade Allen Martin to Laura Elizabeth Franklin.

-Justin Alexander Ward to Samantha Lynn Tubbs.

-Micah Steven Shoemaker to Ashley Channing Cope.

-Skyelar Jason Haynie to Ansley Chapple Walker.

-Brandon Michael Boyce to Samantha Lynn Kimble.

-Reshundra Janae Smiley to Jose Antonio Sanchez.

-Andrew Birch Johnson to Leigh Wells May.

-Haley Anne Braswell to Jason Christopher Gray.

-Christopher Charles Lee to Joanna Danielle Henderson.

-Curtis Charles Howell to Stacy Elizabeth Corsentino.

-William Henry Tabony to Janet Lynn Sellers.

-Rebecca Coston Rowe to James William Byrd.

-Jacob Scott Morris to Matilyn Hope Talley.

-Kellen Keith Mims to Ashley Grace Long.

-Tyler Austen Kolling to Lauren Hannah Bass.

-Keisha Laneigh Schweitzer to Leon Dewayne McNeal.

-Chelsea Lynne Ludorf to Blake Christian Cunningham.

-Jeffrey Ryan Forstman to Julie Ann Jett.

-Calvin Ray Chaffin to Tiffany Snow Holcomb.

-Katie Lauren Bearden to Jackson Alexander Miller.

-Akilah Marjani Grace to Kelvin Jamaar Harris.

-Joanna Bo Rodriguez to Juan Alberto Virden Villafuerte.

