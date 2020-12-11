expand
December 11, 2020

A new salon called Studio Chic will be opening in Helena at the beginning of 2021. (Contributed)

New hair salon coming to Helena

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:58 am Friday, December 11, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — After working with clients in the Helena and Alabaster areas for several years Krystle Herron is finally fulfilling her dream of opening a hair studio in Helena.

“I have been a hairstylist for about 10 years now, and since I was 15 I always wanted to open my own place,” Herron said. “There has not really been a right time for it in the past, but in the middle of a pandemic, it just so happens things worked out to where I can actually do it.”

The salon, called Studio Chic, is the product of a decade’s worth of work that Herron has put in developing relationships and the trust of clients, and will create up to seven jobs for stylists.

“We are going to be a family-style salon, catering to men, women and children. It is a judgement-free zone where people can come in and relax,” Herron said. “We just want them to really look forward to their appointment with their stylist.”

Aside from providing services, Herron hopes to be able to use the salon as a way to give back to the community in a multitude of different ways.

“We are really wanting to get involved in the community, especially in Helena and Alabaster. I started out my career in Helena and it is just nice to be back,” she said. “I want people to know that they can come to us to ask for sponsorships and other things. We really do want to help with things like donations and food drives.”

For those taking precautions due to the ongoing pandemic, Herron assured that the facility will follow CDC and state protocols.

“Our clients can rest easy knowing they are walking into a safe, clean and sanitized salon,” Herron said.

Provided that construction is finished, Herron hopes to have Studio Chic up and running to serve customers by the week of Jan. 4.

The studio is located in the Dearing Downs community at 271 Village Parkway, and more information can be found by visiting Studio Chic on Facebook.

