expand
Ad Spot

December 14, 2020

Calera’s girls basketball team put together a 40-point first half against Montevallo on Dec. 12 to pull away for a 65-36 victory. (For the Reporter/Larry Dancy)

Calera girls enter holiday break with win against rival Montevallo

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:25 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

 MONTEVALLO – It has been an up and down ride for the Calera girls basketball team this season, but on Saturday, Dec. 12, the Eagles had one of their best games of the season in a dominant 29-point win against rival Montevallo on the road.

The Eagles jumped out with two of their best offensive quarters this season in the first half with 21 and 19 points to bust the game open and never looked back en route to winning the game 65-36.

As part of the impressive start, Calera not only played its best quarter of the game offensively in the opening quarter, but combined that with its best defensive effort of the afternoon as well.

The Eagles stormed out of the gate to post 21 points on the offensive end and paired that with giving up four points defensively, which gave them a comfortable lead from the start.

From that point, Montevallo was already in a hole that was going to be difficult to climb out of, and the Eagles made it even steeper of a climb in the second quarter.

Calera posted 19 more points on the offensive end, and while the defense had its worst quarter of the game, the Eagles still only gave up 13 points, which allowed them to take a 40-17 lead into the break.

The second half was played much closer, but the damage was already done.

Calera never did get outscored during any quarter of the game and extended the lead by four more points in the third quarter thanks to 15 more points on the offensive end and the defense giving up just 11 points.

That gave the Eagles a 55-28 lead heading to the final quarter.

Calera had its worst offensive frame in the final period, but just trying to ice the game, the defense played its second best frame of the game by giving up just eight points to close out the 65-36 win.

More News

Get to know Athlete of the Week Mary Evelyn Amster

Get to know Student of the Week Kyle Christian Brown

Surgical learning lab opens at Chelsea High School

Spain Park boys drop first game of season by 2 points

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Surgical learning lab opens at Chelsea High School

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster holds inaugural water tower lighting

Alabaster Main Story

Cam Ward presents grant to Alabaster City Schools

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster celebrates the season at annual Christmas parade

Alabaster Main Story

LaCagnina receives AARP community service award

280 Main Story

Kampfire for the King raises $320,000 for King’s Home

Business

CoreFit gym to open in Pelham at Campus 124

News

Drive-by visits at fire stations to replace Santa Stops in Pelham

Helena

Scout Troop 2 packs care packages for troops away from home

Helena

HPD collecting toys for patients at Children’s Hospital

Lifestyles

Pelham kicks off Christmas season with concert in the park

Business

New hair salon coming to Helena

Helena

Helena rings in Christmas with tree lighting, parade

280 Reporter

Community mourns loss of Chelsea Middle School teacher

280 Main Story

Marks ends tenure as Shelby County Democratic Party chair

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum hosting ‘Christmas at the Station’

Community Columnists

Raines helps people through fundraisers

Columbiana

5k event helps grow families through adoption

Montevallo

Workforce initiative to launch at Montevallo library

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask order, talks vaccine

Helena

New ATT tower site to increase wireless coverage in Helena

Montevallo

Montevallo rings in Christmas season with annual parade

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools delay start to 2nd semester

Columbiana

Christmas comes to Old Mill Square Park