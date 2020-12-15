expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

The Shelby County Commission approved bids at a Dec. 14 meeting, including one for a traffic signal installation project at the intersection of Shelby County 36 and Shelby County 11 in Chelsea. (Contributed)

Commission approves bid for traffic signal installation in Chelsea

By Emily Sparacino

Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Commission approved several resolutions at its Dec. 14 meeting, including one for a traffic signal at an intersection in Chelsea and another for the retirement of a county fixture.

The Commission awarded a $144,062 bid from Stone and Sons Electric for the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Shelby County 36 and Shelby County 11 in Chelsea.

County Engineer Randy Cole thanked Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer for the city’s willingness to meet the county halfway on the cost of the signal installation at the intersection, which is located near a railroad crossing.

“We got a really good price on that,” Cole said, adding the work on the installation will start when the parts can be procured. “It will be a little while before it’s up and operating. We’ll get it up as soon as we can.”

Cole said a gas generator at the intersection will serve as a backup source of electricity for the traffic signal in the event of a power outage.

Another resolution honored Carol Hill upon her retirement after 11 years of service as Shelby County’s Board of Registrars chairman.

“Carol Hill has maintained the accuracy and integrity of the county’s voters’ lists,” the resolution read. “Carol Hill has exhibited strong and progressive leadership on behalf of Shelby County and its citizens during her role as chairman of the Voter Registrar’s Office.”

Also a retired educator, Hill served in the Shelby County School System for 25 years.

She has also served as a board member with the Shelby County Arts Council and with Leadership Shelby County on the organization’s “Legislative Day.”

Hill and her husband, Rep. Mike Hill, have been married for nearly 50 years and have three children.

In other business, the Commission:

  • Approved a bid for liquid aluminum sulfate from Southern Ionics Inc. for $0.1625 per dry pound delivered.
  • Approved a $170,300 bid from Global Aviation Helicopter Division LLC for a refurbished L3 WESCAM MX-10 camera package for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue services.
  • Approved alcohol beverage licenses for CJ’s Liquor and CJ’s Country Corner in Columbiana.
  • Approved for the next Commission meeting to be held on Monday, Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

More News

Commission approves bid for traffic signal installation in Chelsea

Get to know Athlete of the Week Mary Evelyn Amster

Get to know Student of the Week Kyle Christian Brown

Surgical learning lab opens at Chelsea High School

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Commission approves bid for traffic signal installation in Chelsea

280 Main Story

Surgical learning lab opens at Chelsea High School

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster holds inaugural water tower lighting

Alabaster Main Story

Cam Ward presents grant to Alabaster City Schools

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster celebrates the season at annual Christmas parade

Alabaster Main Story

LaCagnina receives AARP community service award

280 Main Story

Kampfire for the King raises $320,000 for King’s Home

Business

CoreFit gym to open in Pelham at Campus 124

News

Drive-by visits at fire stations to replace Santa Stops in Pelham

Helena

Scout Troop 2 packs care packages for troops away from home

Helena

HPD collecting toys for patients at Children’s Hospital

Lifestyles

Pelham kicks off Christmas season with concert in the park

Business

New hair salon coming to Helena

Helena

Helena rings in Christmas with tree lighting, parade

280 Reporter

Community mourns loss of Chelsea Middle School teacher

280 Main Story

Marks ends tenure as Shelby County Democratic Party chair

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum hosting ‘Christmas at the Station’

Community Columnists

Raines helps people through fundraisers

Columbiana

5k event helps grow families through adoption

Montevallo

Workforce initiative to launch at Montevallo library

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask order, talks vaccine

Helena

New ATT tower site to increase wireless coverage in Helena

Montevallo

Montevallo rings in Christmas season with annual parade

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools delay start to 2nd semester