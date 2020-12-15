expand
Ad Spot

December 16, 2020

Helena girls snap Thompson’s winning streak

By Alec Etheredge

Published 10:12 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Helena Huskies went on the road and snapped Thompson’s four game winning streak Monday, Dec 14 as they slowly pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The win gives the team momentum as they now have just one more game to play in 2020. Thompson (7-3) came out hot at home quickly taking a 9-2 lead after four minutes of play.

The return of Malaysia Samuel was big for the Warriors as she hit a couple of baskets and Zion Gaiters sank a three.

The Huskies countered height with height as Brianna Wilson got involved in the paint getting to the line and rebounding second chances for the offense where Avana Scott was able to get a couple baskets as well.

Down 11-8 after the first quarter, Helena continued to pound it inside and dominate the boards.

The Huskies full-court pressure also began to pay dividends as defense led to offense. A 6-0 run gave Helena the lead before the teams traded baskets.

Wilson added three more for Helena, while Alayah King gave Thompson some juice with three points, but offense was hard to come by as the teams played to a 16-16 tie at halftime.

The Warriors scored a couple of quick baskets to start the second half, but Helena responded with a 10-2 run and outscored Thompson 14-4 the rest of the way. The Huskies hustled for chance after chance on the glass and got to the charity stripe as a result.

Wilson added another four points from the line and Kya Gardner had her best quarter adding two field goals during the run to give Helena a 30-24 lead headed into the fourth.

Thompson battled back as senior Lindsey Cook had her best quarter with nine of her team-leading 15 points in the final period.

However, no one could stop Helena’s Montana Harris in the waning moments. Harris scored 11 of her team’s 13 points in the quarter, including nine in a row.

Multiple times Thompson pulled within a possession of the Huskies, but Harris had an answer every time. Helena also entered the bonus with just under five minutes to go in the game and shot 13 free throws from there to protect the lead.

Kennedi Nobles was also big for Helena hitting five of her eight freebies while adding a 3-pointer.

Malaysia Samuel returned from foul trouble to score six of her 10 points in the fourth for the Warriors, but couldn’t overcome Helena’s best offensive quarter.

Alicia Reasor added eight points for Thompson who dropped just its third contest of the season. Harris led all scorers with 17 points, while Wilson and Nobles dropped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.

More News

Chelsea finishes 2nd as host of quad meet

Oak Mountain wrestling tops Helena as Huskies celebrate seniors

Pelham takes down Pell City in overtime

New retail development coming to 280 featuring Dunkin’, Five Guys

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

New retail development coming to 280 featuring Dunkin’, Five Guys

280 Reporter

Commission approves bid for traffic signal installation in Chelsea

280 Main Story

Surgical learning lab opens at Chelsea High School

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster holds inaugural water tower lighting

Alabaster Main Story

Cam Ward presents grant to Alabaster City Schools

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster celebrates the season at annual Christmas parade

Alabaster Main Story

LaCagnina receives AARP community service award

280 Main Story

Kampfire for the King raises $320,000 for King’s Home

Business

CoreFit gym to open in Pelham at Campus 124

News

Drive-by visits at fire stations to replace Santa Stops in Pelham

Helena

Scout Troop 2 packs care packages for troops away from home

Helena

HPD collecting toys for patients at Children’s Hospital

Lifestyles

Pelham kicks off Christmas season with concert in the park

Business

New hair salon coming to Helena

Helena

Helena rings in Christmas with tree lighting, parade

280 Reporter

Community mourns loss of Chelsea Middle School teacher

280 Main Story

Marks ends tenure as Shelby County Democratic Party chair

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum hosting ‘Christmas at the Station’

Community Columnists

Raines helps people through fundraisers

Columbiana

5k event helps grow families through adoption

Montevallo

Workforce initiative to launch at Montevallo library

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask order, talks vaccine

Helena

New ATT tower site to increase wireless coverage in Helena

Montevallo

Montevallo rings in Christmas season with annual parade