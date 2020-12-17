Baker named new Helena Intermediate principal

ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a new principal for Helena Intermediate School at a meeting at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

HIS Assistant Principal Sasha Baker will serve as the school’s principal moving forward.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity to serve in this capacity,” Baker said to the BOE, calling it a homecoming for her to come back and serve at HIS. “I am thrilled.”

Baker has worked in education for more than 17 years.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Judson College, a master’s degree in elementary education from Alabama A&M University and a master’s degree and education specialist degree in instructional leadership from the University of Montevallo.