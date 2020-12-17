expand
Ad Spot

December 18, 2020

Sasha Baker was approved as the new principal of Helena Intermediate School at a Shelby County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15. (Contributed/Bryan Pope, Shelby County Schools)

Baker named new Helena Intermediate principal

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:17 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a new principal for Helena Intermediate School at a meeting at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

HIS Assistant Principal Sasha Baker will serve as the school’s principal moving forward.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity to serve in this capacity,” Baker said to the BOE, calling it a homecoming for her to come back and serve at HIS. “I am thrilled.”

Baker has worked in education for more than 17 years.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Judson College, a master’s degree in elementary education from Alabama A&M University and a master’s degree and education specialist degree in instructional leadership from the University of Montevallo.

More News

WES Jr. Deputy program teaches kids integrity

County offering 5 locations to recycle trees

Column: Jim Duren lived a life of harmony

Jim Duren leaves lasting legacy in Shelby County

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

WES Jr. Deputy program teaches kids integrity

280 Main Story

County offering 5 locations to recycle trees

280 Main Story

Column: Jim Duren lived a life of harmony

280 Main Story

Jim Duren leaves lasting legacy in Shelby County

Community Columnists

Doing what they love

280 Main Story

The elite: 2020 All-County football team released

Alabaster Main Story

Jeremiah Alexander named Shelby County Player of the Year

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Mark Freeman named 2020 Coach of the Year

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools names Teachers of the Year

Helena

Baker named new Helena Intermediate principal

280 Main Story

Chelsea community honors memory of beloved teacher

Columbiana

Cheerful carolers: Fifth graders sing for nursing home residents

280 Main Story

Area churches hosting Christmas-themed services

Columbiana

Sweet success for Candy Cane Buddies

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools names interim superintendent

280 Main Story

New retail development coming to 280 featuring Dunkin’, Five Guys

280 Reporter

Commission approves bid for traffic signal installation in Chelsea

280 Main Story

Surgical learning lab opens at Chelsea High School

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster holds inaugural water tower lighting

Alabaster Main Story

Cam Ward presents grant to Alabaster City Schools

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster celebrates the season at annual Christmas parade

Alabaster Main Story

LaCagnina receives AARP community service award

280 Main Story

Kampfire for the King raises $320,000 for King’s Home

Business

CoreFit gym to open in Pelham at Campus 124