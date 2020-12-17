expand
December 18, 2020

Doing what they love

By Staff Reports

Published 10:56 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

By DAISY WASHINGTON / Community Columnist

“I’ve traveled a lot through work. I’ve been in almost every state in the country, Canada and Alaska,” said 85-year-old West Virginia native Carma Domokos.

Married to her husband Marty for 33 years, she describes her marriage as “wonderful.” Together the couple boast a blended family of seven children, 15 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Carma Domokos has lived an interesting life, even working for the FBI once. (Contributed)

“Marty’s daughters are so good to me!” exclaimed Carma. “They want their mama and daddy together all of the time.”

The third of six children, Carma enjoys vegetable gardening.

“We love to watch things grow,” she said.

After graduating high school in 1955, she went to Washington, D.C. where she was employed as an office clerk in the filing division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for four years. She taught kindergarten in the public schools as well. For seven years, she was employed at Helen Bunn’s Day Care. She was a cafeteria worker at Thompson Elementary School for seven years.

“I also love to cook,” she added.

Carma has been a member at First Methodist Church in Alabaster for the past 61 years. Carma taught a 40-student kindergarten class at the church for 14 years. For 23 years, she taught the 4- and 5-year-old Sunday School.

“I love children,” Carma explained.

She’s been member of the Alabaster Senior Center for the past two decades. Singing is one of her favorite things to do. Pre-pandemic the group met routinely each Monday for one-hour with other carolers. In response to creating an alternative way for members to stay engaged and have a day of fun and fellowship, Alabaster Senior Center created the drive-thru Watermelon Slice and the Popsicle drive thru.

The participants sang as they drove through in their vehicles.

“We sang hymns and songs like ‘Have I Told You Lately that I Love You,’” Carma said cheerfully. “I get a blessing out of a good hymn. We love to sing.”

Carma and Marty are excited about their 18-year RSVP membership.

“We have received our five, 10- and 15-year service pins,” Carma said proudly. RSVP is just as excited about Marty and Carma being members as they are! It makes us happy to hear that members have fun doing what they do in the community. Here’s to you, Carma.

