Christmas scavenger hunt counts down the 12 days of Christmas

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Residents throughout Helena are spending the days leading up to Christmas searching for clues placed around the city by the Christ Community Church as part of its 12 days of Christmas scavenger hunt.

The idea for the hunt was to provide a safe way for families to get out and enjoy time together while also participating in a fun Christmas themed activity, according to Pastor David Cunningham

“We wanted to put out an activity that the community would have fun doing,” Cunningham said. “Families have not been able to do many normal activities during the pandemic, so this is a great connecting activity.”

The church has constructed artistic Christmas trees that are strategically placed throughout the 12 days at different locations throughout Helena.

When a family comes across the tree, there is a QR code that can be scanned with a smartphone that will give a clue to the next tree as well as some kind of activity.

“We did this as a way to keep people connected as a community and have fun,” Cunningham said. “We want to be a church in the community, for the community.”

So far, hunters have found trees at different popular locations such as Cahaba Lily Park, the Helena Fire Department and Helena Hollow.

Cunningham said that people were encouraged to keep looking even after the last tree is placed on Dec. 23.

Those interested in participating in the scavenger hunt can visit the Twelve Days of Christmas event page on the Christ Community Church’s Facebook for more information.