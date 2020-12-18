expand
Ad Spot

December 18, 2020

Elf Parade brings Christmas joy to Old Cahaba

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:00 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

HELENA — The Old Cahaba neighborhood in Helena has been the site of many unique events during the holidays, capping it off for the Christmas season by hosting an Elf Parade and Christmas market on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The parade was created by Selective Management Services who owns the property and was administered by Casie Jarman, the property manager.

Though the event was complicated by the weather, there was still a large turnout of neighbors to see the parade as it made its way through the neighborhood.

One of the highlights of the event was the chance for children to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and take photos and tell them their biggest wishes for Christmas.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus carved out some time away from the toy shop to come see our Old Cahaba kiddos. They were even in our parade, though they left the reindeer at home to rest and get some practice runs in before Christmas Eve,” Jarman said.

The parade was smaller compared to the Witches Ride that took place in the neighborhood for Halloween, but residents were still delighted to watch as Santa and his helpers made their way through the neighborhood.

An abundance of children looked on in wonder and delight at what they were able to experience.

Following the parade, the Christmas market was open for residents to visit and make Christmas purchases, similar to the parade, the market was scaled back significantly due to the weather, but still provided an opportunity for residents to do some shopping.

Jarman explained that these types of events are great for the community, as they give families an opportunity to let their kids embrace the holidays while also ensuring that no one runs a risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

“It was safe for families that have members who have compromised immune systems or other health conditions that may cause them to miss out on events,” Jarman explained.

More News

Thompson High School junior achieves perfect ACT score

Elf Parade brings Christmas joy to Old Cahaba

PCS provides extraordinary compensation to faculty and staff

Christmas scavenger hunt counts down the 12 days of Christmas

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School junior achieves perfect ACT score

Helena Main Story

Elf Parade brings Christmas joy to Old Cahaba

News

PCS provides extraordinary compensation to faculty and staff

Helena

Christmas scavenger hunt counts down the 12 days of Christmas

News

WES Jr. Deputy program teaches kids integrity

280 Main Story

County offering 5 locations to recycle trees

280 Main Story

Column: Jim Duren lived a life of harmony

280 Main Story

Jim Duren leaves lasting legacy in Shelby County

Community Columnists

Doing what they love

280 Main Story

The elite: 2020 All-County football team released

Alabaster Main Story

Jeremiah Alexander named Shelby County Player of the Year

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Mark Freeman named 2020 Coach of the Year

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools names Teachers of the Year

Helena

Baker named new Helena Intermediate principal

280 Main Story

Chelsea community honors memory of beloved teacher

Columbiana

Cheerful carolers: Fifth graders sing for nursing home residents

280 Main Story

Area churches hosting Christmas-themed services

Columbiana

Sweet success for Candy Cane Buddies

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools names interim superintendent

280 Main Story

New retail development coming to 280 featuring Dunkin’, Five Guys

280 Reporter

Commission approves bid for traffic signal installation in Chelsea

280 Main Story

Surgical learning lab opens at Chelsea High School

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster holds inaugural water tower lighting

Alabaster Main Story

Cam Ward presents grant to Alabaster City Schools