ACS celebrates Teachers of the Year

By DONNAMY STEELE | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Alabaster City Schools recognized one teacher from each of its five schools as Teachers of the Year on Monday, Dec. 14.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said it was a great night to recognize five teachers of the year and identify two teachers who will continue onto the state competition.

“We’re so fortunate to have such outstanding teachers and have the opportunity as a board to recognize them,” Vickers said. “It’s a great night to recognize our five Teachers of the Year from our five schools and identify an elementary teacher of the year and a secondary teacher of the year to go to the state competition.

“We are excited to have an outstanding group and we could not have been happier with the process and with the individuals who were recognized for a top notch job this year.”

The 2020-2021 Teachers of the Year are Sarah Kendrick of Creek View Elementary, Connie Kakoliris of Meadow View Elementary, Alexis Bulger of Thompson Intermediate, Karen Evans of Thompson Middle and Andy Garrett of Thompson High School.

Kendrick was named Elementary Teacher of the Year and Evans was named the Secondary Teacher of the Year for Alabaster City Schools.

The teachers were chosen by the committee and board members of Alabaster City Schools. The process began with teachers filling out the state application, known as the Alabama Teacher of the Year Application, and then the committee selected one teacher from each school based on that criteria, according to Vickers.

“What we do is based on the state competition recognition program, so each school is a participant then it goes to the school system,” Vickers said. “Then they narrow it down to the elementary and secondary to move forward. Our two will now move forward to the next step of the Teacher of the Year program.”

Vickers said the application process requires many steps leading up to the state level but is an exciting opportunity for teachers to be recognized for their hard work and dedication to their job.

“They have a very extensive application process,” he said. “They start, then they complete their applications after they are selected by the district, then they are sent to the state department in Montgomery. After this, they have a committee that reviews applications and selects the next round.”

Vickers explained that under normal circumstances, there would be a reception with family and friends attending to recognize the teachers. Due to COVID-19, they were unable to do the reception, but Vickers said he looks forward to continuing that tradition next year.

“It’s a very exciting time for our school system,” he said. “The teacher recognition board meeting is one of my favorites, and I am excited to recognize our teachers for their hard work and dedication. We have an amazing group of teachers at ACS and are happy to recognize them in that way.”