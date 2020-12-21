expand
December 22, 2020

Charles Henry Seifert, Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 10:31 am Monday, December 21, 2020

Charles Henry Seifert, Jr.
Harpersville

Charles Henry Seifert, Jr. of Harpersville, AL went home to heaven on Monday, Dec. 14, at the age of 92.

A burial service, with military honors, will take place Monday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date at First Baptist Church Vincent.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife and devoted caretaker, Lois Seifert. He is also survived by his daughters, Andrea Baker (Douglas) and Cyndi Percival (David); grandchildren, Hannah, Kevin, and Mindy; and two great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by Cyndi and Andrea’s mother Shirley Seifert.

Also, he is survived by his expanded family, Lois’ daughter and son, Judy Pemberton (Mike) and Jim Hathaway; grandchildren, Dane, Brent, and Olivia; and one great-grandchild.

Charlie was born in Dobbs Ferry, New York to Charles and Isabella Seifert in 1928. He attended high school in Nyack, New York, and proudly served our country in the Korean War. Upon discharge, he married and ran a successful trucking business in Nanuet, New York. Charlie was a Master Mason for over 55 years and attended Athelstane Lodge. For years he belonged to the Happy Wanderers Camping Group.

Charlie moved to Florida in 1981 where he worked and retired from Indian River County.  He was actively involved in forming a Baptist church in Sebastian, Florida and was a founding member and deacon at the church. He served as Volunteer Fire Chief at Vero Lake Estates community firehouse and President of the Vero Lake Estates Homeowners Association. In 2006, he and Lois moved to Harpersville to be closer to family and enjoy retirement in an environment reminiscent of their rural farm upbringing.

With his large personality, Charlie was loving, lovable, at times stubborn, and could sometimes make you scratch your head in wonder. He was an outgoing people person who loved telling stories about his life’s adventures. He enjoyed woodworking, and in his late eighties and nineties one of his great pleasures was making over 70 wooden stools and presenting them to people he knew.

Charlie was passionate about his relationship with God. He enjoyed reading the Bible and touched many by reciting Numbers 6:24-26 (The Lord’s Blessing) for many people he encountered. We were blessed to have him in our lives and he will be missed greatly.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie’s honor to First Baptist Church Vincent.

Online condolences may be made at Curtisandsonfunerals.com.

Curtis and Son Funeral Home will direct the service.

