December 22, 2020

Families in Pelham got the chance to enjoy Christmas activities at the park and rec department’s Rockin’ Reindeer Bash, while members of the high school basketball team helped put on the event. (Contributed)

Children get crafty for Christmas at Rockin’ Reindeer Bash

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:11 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

PELHAM — For children, one of the most enjoyable experiences of the holiday season is the multitude of Christmas themed activities that they get to participate in during the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Families in Pelham had a chance to indulge in those activities as the Pelham Parks and Recreation Department hosted its Rockin’ Reindeer Bash on Dec. 12.

The bash was hosted at the Pelham Recreation Center, which was decked out in all of the best Christmas-appropriate decorations and designs.

Assistant Director of Parks and Rec Alicia Walters said that the department put together this event so that families could come out and enjoy the facilities that the city has to offer and be able to experience the thrill of Christmas activities in a safe and socially-distanced setting.

Throughout the morning, there were four different sessions where children and their parents came in in their most festive attire to participate in the activities that were planned for the day.

The event featured a wide variety of activities including things like holiday crafts at Santa’s Workshop, photo opportunities with some of the brightly decorated settings that Parks and Rec provided and a special letter writing session where children could ask Santa for their deepest desires for Christmas.

The event was free to attend and was spaced out among four sessions so that any health risks were mitigated, according to Walters.

The event was assisted with the help of volunteers, including Pelham High School wrestling team members and basketball players, who helped set up everything to make the event more enjoyable.

According to Walters, the first session of the day focused on children with disabilities or sensitivity to large crowds so that it would be a wholly inclusive experiences for all families. The number of people was smaller and quieter to help make this a more comfortable and enjoyable experience for all.

