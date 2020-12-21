Helena announces economic development board members

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Twelve residents have been appointed to serve on the revitalized Economic Development Board to help further the economic development in the city of Helena.

Residents that were interested were asked to submit applications with information on their work and how it would apply to furthering the mission of economic development.

The applications were then reviewed by Mayor Brian Puckett, who selected the 12 people he felt best fit within the goals of the board.

“People were reviewed and vetted based on the information they put on their application and how it would best fit for this board and the desire to push economic development for the city forward,” Puckett explained.

The board members are a diverse group of individuals with backgrounds in different sectors such as finance, community planning, technology, strategic solutions and finance, as well as local business owners.

Diversity was key in the selection process, as the board will be responsible for making Helena desirable for industry as well as creating solutions to development projects for the betterment of the city.

“They will create strategies hat will maintain and attract new commercial businesses and entities throughout the city,” Puckett said. “They will help advance the economic health throughout the city to bolster the areas of growth in retail industry and commercial development.”

Board members include Yvonne Murray, Kelly Morgan, Kelli Holmes, Tanner Newhouse, William Norwood, Stephen Savincki, Scott Shunnarah, Todd LaPore, Chris Smith, Tim Ainsley, Allen Farmer and Cameron Griffin.

Puckett said that the board will start meeting in January where they will use their combined skills to look at new projects to help create a bright economic future for the city.