December 22, 2020

Kent Farms recently held its grand-opening event to signify it’s official opening to the public for boarding and much more. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Kent Farms now open after grand-opening event

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:22 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

By DONNAMY STEELE | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Kent Farms Animal Hospital grand-opening exceeded expectations over the weekend. Office manager Brittany Rice said she is excited to continue introducing the hospital and their mission to the Alabaster community.

The grand-opening event gathered at least 150 people over the weekend, giving the hospital an opportunity to meet many new faces.

“Everything went even better than we expected to be honest,” Rice said. “It was just really busy and really amazing. We probably had a minimum of 150 people attend and we even ran out of food at least an hour before the event ended. Now we are just excited that the community knows that we are open and here.”

The holidays are anticipated to be a busy time for Kent Farms and Rice said she hopes to use their boarding facility to take care of more animals. Kent Farms is also working alongside the Shelby County Humane Society to further protect and assist local animals during and after the holiday season, according to Rice.

“We are excited for the holidays and to get more board babies and use the boarding facility more in the upcoming months,” she said. “We started teaming up with the Shelby County Humane Society and we are going to be spaying and neutering a lot of their dogs and cats.”

Rice said she hopes the excellent turnout is an indication of how busy the hospital will be, while adding that taking care of pets and becoming an active part of a community like Alabaster means a great deal to Kent Farms.

“We’re just very appreciative and very blessed to everyone that came to support us and we’re just excited for the future,” she said. “We are excited about getting to meet more of the community. We think we are going to get busy very quickly and we are excited to see more faces and get to take care of more people’s pets.”

