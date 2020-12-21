expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Former Helena Mayor Mark Hall will now take on the role as director of administration for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles after being appointed to the position by the bureau's director Cam Ward. (For the Reporter/Jeremy Raines)

Mark Hall appointed as Director of Administration for Pardons and Paroles Bureau

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:06 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Mark Hall, former mayor of Helena, has been appointed to serve as the director of administration for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles by the board’s director and former state senator Cam Ward.

As the director of administration, Hall will oversee different facets of the bureaus operation that are essential for the organization to properly function.

According to a press release, his role will include managing the accounting, board operations, hearing officers hearing officers, human resources, information technology, and victim services divisions of the bureau.

“I am honored and privileged to be appointed by Director Cam Ward to serve as the director of administration for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles,” Hall said. “A great new opportunity to serve Alabama. Thank you Sen. Cam Ward.”

According to Ward, Hall was chosen due to his vast wealth of experience in law enforcement, municipal operations and corporate management, all of which will play a role in successfully fulfilling the needs of this job.

Ward expressed that Hall was ideal for the job and was ready to start working with him at the bureau.

“Excited to have this long-time public servant join me at Pardons and Parole. He will do well,” Ward said.

Hall was highlighted for his work in law enforcement as commander of investigations for the city of Pelham, as Helena’s police chief from 2000-04 and finally for his work as a criminal and civil investigator for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

His work with multi-million dollar budgets through being director of emergency response and security for Southern Research Institute and Brookwood Medical Center, and as mayor of Helena was noted as highly qualifying experience for this position as well.

Hall is a proud Christian leader with extensive years of experience not only in law enforcement and criminal procedure, but also has invaluable real-life experiences as well.

“Hall is a proud Christian leader with extensive years of experience not only in law enforcement and criminal procedure, but also has invaluable real-life experiences as well—attributes that a good decision maker and leader must have in today’s environment,” according to the press release.

More News

Thompson grad, former UAB athlete charged with murder of nursing student

Pelham players perform well in North-South All-Star game

Mark Hall appointed as Director of Administration for Pardons and Paroles Bureau

Daryle Wayne McDonald

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson grad, former UAB athlete charged with murder of nursing student

News

Pelham players perform well in North-South All-Star game

Helena

Mark Hall appointed as Director of Administration for Pardons and Paroles Bureau

Alabaster Main Story

Armstrong retiring as Thompson Middle School SRO

280 Main Story

Anonymous donor surprises Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with Christmas cards

Lifestyles

Children get crafty for Christmas at Rockin’ Reindeer Bash

Alabaster Main Story

Kent Farms now open after grand-opening event

280 Main Story

Hospital leaders implore public to continue taking precautions against COVID-19

News

Pelham honors teachers and support persons of the year

Helena

Helena announces economic development board members

Helena

Great-grandmother fills in as homecoming queen at Helena parade

News

Pelham 11-year-old performs in virtual Nutcracker production

Alabaster Main Story

ACS celebrates Teachers of the Year

Helena

Baker ready for new role as HIS principal

280 Main Story

Christmas stocking drive generates gifts for local students

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School junior achieves perfect ACT score

Helena Main Story

Elf Parade brings Christmas joy to Old Cahaba

News

PCS provides extraordinary compensation to faculty and staff

Helena

Christmas scavenger hunt counts down the 12 days of Christmas

News

WES Jr. Deputy program teaches kids integrity

280 Main Story

County offering 5 locations to recycle trees

280 Main Story

Column: Jim Duren lived a life of harmony

280 Main Story

Jim Duren leaves lasting legacy in Shelby County

Community Columnists

Doing what they love