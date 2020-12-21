expand
December 22, 2020

Pelham City Schools recently honored its Teachers and Supports Persons of the Year. (Contributed)

Pelham honors teachers and support persons of the year

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:13 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Teachers at each of the Pelham City Schools were honored as the teachers and support persons of the year.

The distinction is given to teachers and support staff nominated by faculty members of the school, who are then chosen through a process run by the Alabama State Department of Education, according to Shannon Bogert, PCS director of curriculum and instruction.

“It is important to us to celebrate our local school winners and our overall elementary winner and overall secondary winner. Our winners are dedicated to enriching the lives of their students and devote countless hours to their craft,” Bogert said. “They are hard-working, generous and inspire both students and colleagues with their commitment to teaching and learning. It’s an honor to work with them and a privilege to recognize them.”

Teachers of the Year included Mary Beecham from Pelham Oaks Elementary, Lucy Cournoyer from Pelham Ridge Elementary, Jessica Brown from Pelham Park Middle and Jessica Swan from Pelham High School.

After a nomination is submitted a school-level team consisting of principal, PTO representative, teacher, student representative and counselor/librarian evaluates the responses and selects one winner. The local school winners are submitted to a district committee who evaluates the ALSDE TOY applications and selects an elementary winner and a secondary winner and the two winners are submitted to the ALSDE for consideration.

Support staff at each of the schools were also honored for their extraordinary work that often goes unnoticed.

The winners were Lisa Brown from Pelham Oaks Elementary, Ron Sumbry from Pelham Ridge Elementary, Anita Britt from Pelham Park Middle School and Wali Zaa from Pelham High School.

The role of educators during this year has been more important than ever as teachers have had to adapt to significant changes in how education is executed. Acknowledging their work is always important, but this year specifically showcasing their work and letting them know they are appreciated is more important than ever.

