Arrest reports for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 8-Dec. 13:

Alabaster

Dec. 7

-Montigo Lee Arrington, 43, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest-Tarrant P.D.

-David Allen Worthy, 33, of Bessemer, DUI-controlled substance.

-Shawna Chelsey Marie Tucker, 23, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.

Dec. 10

-Tina Smith Cordes, 42, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree.

-Jamie Denise Snyder, 28, of Jemison, criminal trespass third degree.

-John Arthur Delcastillo, 34, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Antonio Dewayne Carter, 40, of Alabaster, theft of property first degree.

Dec. 11

-Kenneth Wayne Mosley III, 37, of Thorsby, alias writ of arrest.

-Jason Lamar Smith, 33, of Selma, theft of property fourth degree.

-Ashley Waterhouse Bramblett, 44, of Birmingham, failure to appear, alias warrant.

-Liandro Fabian Barragan Mendoza, 19, of Gardendale, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 12

-Andra Shields, 50, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Sydney Jewel Lord, 18, of Calera, DUI-any substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Mallory Rose Shirah, 19, of Montevallo, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Dec. 13

-Michael David Gray, 58, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Marcelino Perez Mejia, 42, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

Calera

Dec. 4

-Christopher Lloyd Ray, 33, of Jemison, shoplifting, attempting to elude, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, failure to appear.

-Cody Del Robertson, 30, of Calera, ownership documentation required for purchases of certain property.

-Lasherika Tranae Cathey, 36, of Bessemer, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.

-Holly Nicole Smith, 23, of Jemison, failure to appear (three counts).

Dec. 5

-Daniel Franklin Meeks, 58, of Birmingham, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.

-Angela Joyce Moeller, 35, of Columbiana, failure to appear (three counts).

-Matthew David Taccone, 33, of Selma, DUI-alcohol.

Dec. 6

-Alexander Rico Sanchez, 26, of Jemison, agency assist.

Dec. 7

-Stephen Dewayne Hobbs, 34, of Pinson, using false ID to obstruct justice.

Dec. 8

-Brooke Abbruzzo Turner, 31, of Pinson, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Christopher Burl Hubbard, 37, of Calera, theft of property first degree, utility diversion/tampering.

-Danielle Lynn Migliara, 35, of Birmingham, DUI-controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

-Jacob Lucas Hannah, 24, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-David Anthony Le, 24, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

Dec. 9

-Christopher Burl Hubbard, 37, of Calera, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Bonnie Rene Ross, 47, of Wilsonville, possession of a controlled substance-barbiturate, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Nathan James Ray, 33, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).

Dec. 10

-Jamison Floyd Scott, 43, of Jemison, agency assist.

-Angela Diane McDaniel, 46, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Adam Joseph Carden, 37, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Lev D. Shapkovskiy, 22, of Montgomery, possession of a forged instrument second degree.

-Natalie Wolf, 30, of Birmingham, agency assist.

-William Chancellor Bond, 52, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

-Angela Diane McDaniel, 46, of Clanton, failure to appear.

Dec. 11

-Khalil Ardarrius Moten, 24, of Bessemer, fugitive from justice arrest warrant-authorization to arresting officer.

Harpersville

Nov. 8

-Kayla Jean Jones, 25, of Columbiana, trespassing.

Nov. 11

-Laura Partridge, 45, of Vandiver, warrant-ours.

Nov. 12

-Austin Tyler Brown, 24, of Harpersville, probation violation.

Nov. 16

-Justin Ray Harris, 32, of Ralph, Alabama, warrant-ours.

Nov. 18

-Michael Cameron Harris, 29, of Leeds, warrant-ours.

-Quintin Levi York, 22, of Brilliant, Alabama, unlawful possession of marijuana.

-Drew Arthur Wilson, 25, of Jasper, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 24

-Robert Henry Compton, 49, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.

Nov. 30

-Raymond James Delaney, 32, of Montevallo, warrant-ours.

Helena

Dec. 10

-Isaiah Matthew Jones, 19, DUI-any substance, minor in possession of alcohol, drug trafficking, possession of amphetamine.

Dec. 11

-Tyler Jacob Dungey, 27, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense, public intoxication.

-Jennifer Marie Cook, 29, public intoxication.

Dec. 12

-Blake Matthew Vice, 36, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Amber Elaine Walls, 35, DUI-alcohol.

Dec. 13

-Trey Allen Robbins, 37, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude, buying or receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia-second offense.

Montevallo

Dec. 6

-Rachel Elaine Elledge, agency assist arrest.

Dec. 10

-Amanda Lynn Smith, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.