Arrest reports for the week of Dec. 20, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 8-Dec. 13:
Alabaster
Dec. 7
-Montigo Lee Arrington, 43, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest-Tarrant P.D.
-David Allen Worthy, 33, of Bessemer, DUI-controlled substance.
-Shawna Chelsey Marie Tucker, 23, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.
Dec. 10
-Tina Smith Cordes, 42, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree.
-Jamie Denise Snyder, 28, of Jemison, criminal trespass third degree.
-John Arthur Delcastillo, 34, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Antonio Dewayne Carter, 40, of Alabaster, theft of property first degree.
Dec. 11
-Kenneth Wayne Mosley III, 37, of Thorsby, alias writ of arrest.
-Jason Lamar Smith, 33, of Selma, theft of property fourth degree.
-Ashley Waterhouse Bramblett, 44, of Birmingham, failure to appear, alias warrant.
-Liandro Fabian Barragan Mendoza, 19, of Gardendale, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 12
-Andra Shields, 50, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Sydney Jewel Lord, 18, of Calera, DUI-any substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Mallory Rose Shirah, 19, of Montevallo, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Dec. 13
-Michael David Gray, 58, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Marcelino Perez Mejia, 42, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
Calera
Dec. 4
-Christopher Lloyd Ray, 33, of Jemison, shoplifting, attempting to elude, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, failure to appear.
-Cody Del Robertson, 30, of Calera, ownership documentation required for purchases of certain property.
-Lasherika Tranae Cathey, 36, of Bessemer, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.
-Holly Nicole Smith, 23, of Jemison, failure to appear (three counts).
Dec. 5
-Daniel Franklin Meeks, 58, of Birmingham, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.
-Angela Joyce Moeller, 35, of Columbiana, failure to appear (three counts).
-Matthew David Taccone, 33, of Selma, DUI-alcohol.
Dec. 6
-Alexander Rico Sanchez, 26, of Jemison, agency assist.
Dec. 7
-Stephen Dewayne Hobbs, 34, of Pinson, using false ID to obstruct justice.
Dec. 8
-Brooke Abbruzzo Turner, 31, of Pinson, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Christopher Burl Hubbard, 37, of Calera, theft of property first degree, utility diversion/tampering.
-Danielle Lynn Migliara, 35, of Birmingham, DUI-controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.
-Jacob Lucas Hannah, 24, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-David Anthony Le, 24, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
Dec. 9
-Christopher Burl Hubbard, 37, of Calera, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Bonnie Rene Ross, 47, of Wilsonville, possession of a controlled substance-barbiturate, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
-Nathan James Ray, 33, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).
Dec. 10
-Jamison Floyd Scott, 43, of Jemison, agency assist.
-Angela Diane McDaniel, 46, of Clanton, failure to appear.
-Adam Joseph Carden, 37, of Calera, public intoxication.
-Lev D. Shapkovskiy, 22, of Montgomery, possession of a forged instrument second degree.
-Natalie Wolf, 30, of Birmingham, agency assist.
-William Chancellor Bond, 52, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.
Dec. 11
-Khalil Ardarrius Moten, 24, of Bessemer, fugitive from justice arrest warrant-authorization to arresting officer.
Harpersville
Nov. 8
-Kayla Jean Jones, 25, of Columbiana, trespassing.
Nov. 11
-Laura Partridge, 45, of Vandiver, warrant-ours.
Nov. 12
-Austin Tyler Brown, 24, of Harpersville, probation violation.
Nov. 16
-Justin Ray Harris, 32, of Ralph, Alabama, warrant-ours.
Nov. 18
-Michael Cameron Harris, 29, of Leeds, warrant-ours.
-Quintin Levi York, 22, of Brilliant, Alabama, unlawful possession of marijuana.
-Drew Arthur Wilson, 25, of Jasper, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 24
-Robert Henry Compton, 49, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.
Nov. 30
-Raymond James Delaney, 32, of Montevallo, warrant-ours.
Helena
Dec. 10
-Isaiah Matthew Jones, 19, DUI-any substance, minor in possession of alcohol, drug trafficking, possession of amphetamine.
Dec. 11
-Tyler Jacob Dungey, 27, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense, public intoxication.
-Jennifer Marie Cook, 29, public intoxication.
Dec. 12
-Blake Matthew Vice, 36, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Amber Elaine Walls, 35, DUI-alcohol.
Dec. 13
-Trey Allen Robbins, 37, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude, buying or receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia-second offense.
Montevallo
Dec. 6
-Rachel Elaine Elledge, agency assist arrest.
Dec. 10
-Amanda Lynn Smith, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.