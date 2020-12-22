Chelsea holds annual Christmas parade

CHELSEA – Residents young and old lined the usual route of Chelsea’s Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 19 to watch floats pass by—and to catch a few pieces of candy.

The hour-long parade featured numerous participants representing local businesses, city entities, churches, school groups and even first responders from other municipalities.

Highlights of the parade, an annual tradition in Chelsea, included the Chelsea High School Marching Band and Santa Claus, who waved and greeted attendees from his sleigh float.

But that wasn’t the last sighting of Santa in Chelsea. After the parade, families were invited to the Chelsea Community Center at noon for Santa’s Extravaganza, an outdoor, socially distanced program featuring the well-known man in the red suit, along with Mrs. Claus, Cinderella and other characters.

A Christmas blues band provided live music, a balloon artist fashioned creations for kids and Chelsea Public Library staff members presented a puppet show and story time.