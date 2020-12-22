expand
Ad Spot

December 23, 2020

Federal suit could have long-term consequences

By Staff Reports

Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist 

Note: This is an opinion column.

Alabama state leaders have been working to overcome the consequences of the pandemic and the resulting economic impact.

Now add a new lawsuit against the Alabama Department of Corrections by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to the mix.

The feds have been threatening the suit for months, but with very little notice to the state, moved forward last week. The lawsuit accuses the prison system of violating the constitutional rights of the inmates. There is no question the state’s corrections system has been the source of controversy for decades, but the governor has been working diligently on a plan which would add three new prisons to the state to alleviate overcrowding.

The state said it has been negotiating in good faith to resolve the issues when the complaint was filed.

Attorney General Steve Marshall has promised to vigorously fight the suit. The attorney general and the corrections system should strongly push back if the DOJ wants to force the state to release prisoners that could be a danger to the public. In addition, what is being demanded could potentially cost millions of dollars to the state’s general fund to the detriment of other vital Alabama agencies and programs.

The state should administer prisons in a manner that does not violate inmate’s constitutional rights, but punishing those who break Alabama state laws and endanger its citizens should not be restricted by the DOJ or a judge at their behest.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

More News

All-State football team features 22 local players

Oak Mountain’s Bell voted 7A Coach of the Year

Merry Christmas to all, let us rejoice

A somber responsibility

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

All-State football team features 22 local players

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Bell voted 7A Coach of the Year

Community Columnists

Changing the world, one mask at a time

Columbiana

H.O.P.E. Garden true to its name

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster library holds holiday programs

280 Main Story

Chelsea holds annual Christmas parade

280 Main Story

Bulls ready to kick off 2020-21 season under Simchuk

280 Main Story

Unemployment rate continues to improve across county and state

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson grad, former UAB athlete charged with murder of nursing student

News

Pelham players perform well in North-South All-Star game

Helena

Mark Hall appointed as Director of Administration for Pardons and Paroles Bureau

Alabaster Main Story

Armstrong retiring as Thompson Middle School SRO

280 Main Story

Anonymous donor surprises Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with Christmas cards

Lifestyles

Children get crafty for Christmas at Rockin’ Reindeer Bash

Alabaster Main Story

Kent Farms now open after grand-opening event

280 Main Story

Hospital leaders implore public to continue taking precautions against COVID-19

News

Pelham honors teachers and support persons of the year

Helena

Helena announces economic development board members

Helena

Great-grandmother fills in as homecoming queen at Helena parade

News

Pelham 11-year-old performs in virtual Nutcracker production

Alabaster Main Story

ACS celebrates Teachers of the Year

Helena

Baker ready for new role as HIS principal

280 Main Story

Christmas stocking drive generates gifts for local students

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School junior achieves perfect ACT score