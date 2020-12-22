Helen Ruth Reynolds

Wilsonville

Helen Ruth Reynolds, age 76 of Wilsonville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19 at her residence.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Aaron Knight officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Liberty Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Will R. Rogers, Jr. (Donna Pugh) of Wilsonville; sisters, Mary Johnson of Chelsea, Louise Cooksey of Sylacauga and Bertha Smith of Chelsea; brother, Joe F. Johnson (Paula) of Verbena; grandchildren, Jordan Reynolds, Logan Reynolds, Brianna Reynolds, and Madison Reynolds; and special family members, Myra Rogers, Ricky Rogers, Scott Pierce and Sheri Reynolds.

Pallbearers will be Jordan Reynolds, Logan Reynolds, Richard McAnnally, Tom Marriott, Ricky Rogers and Scott Pierce.

The family would like to say a special appreciation to Comfort Care Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at Curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.