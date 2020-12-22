expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Helen Ruth Reynolds

By Staff Reports

Published 8:59 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Helen Ruth Reynolds
Wilsonville

Helen Ruth Reynolds, age 76 of Wilsonville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19 at her residence.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Aaron Knight officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Liberty Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Will R. Rogers, Jr. (Donna Pugh) of Wilsonville; sisters, Mary Johnson of Chelsea, Louise Cooksey of Sylacauga and Bertha Smith of Chelsea; brother, Joe F. Johnson (Paula) of Verbena; grandchildren, Jordan Reynolds, Logan Reynolds, Brianna Reynolds, and Madison Reynolds; and special family members, Myra Rogers, Ricky Rogers, Scott Pierce and Sheri Reynolds.

Pallbearers will be Jordan Reynolds, Logan Reynolds, Richard McAnnally, Tom Marriott, Ricky Rogers and Scott Pierce.

The family would like to say a special appreciation to Comfort Care Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at Curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.

More News

H.O.P.E. Garden true to its name

Arrest reports for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

Police reports for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

Marriages for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

H.O.P.E. Garden true to its name

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster library holds holiday programs

280 Main Story

Chelsea holds annual Christmas parade

280 Main Story

Bulls ready to kick off 2020-21 season under Simchuk

280 Main Story

Unemployment rate continues to improve across county and state

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson grad, former UAB athlete charged with murder of nursing student

News

Pelham players perform well in North-South All-Star game

Helena

Mark Hall appointed as Director of Administration for Pardons and Paroles Bureau

Alabaster Main Story

Armstrong retiring as Thompson Middle School SRO

280 Main Story

Anonymous donor surprises Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with Christmas cards

Lifestyles

Children get crafty for Christmas at Rockin’ Reindeer Bash

Alabaster Main Story

Kent Farms now open after grand-opening event

280 Main Story

Hospital leaders implore public to continue taking precautions against COVID-19

News

Pelham honors teachers and support persons of the year

Helena

Helena announces economic development board members

Helena

Great-grandmother fills in as homecoming queen at Helena parade

News

Pelham 11-year-old performs in virtual Nutcracker production

Alabaster Main Story

ACS celebrates Teachers of the Year

Helena

Baker ready for new role as HIS principal

280 Main Story

Christmas stocking drive generates gifts for local students

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School junior achieves perfect ACT score

Helena Main Story

Elf Parade brings Christmas joy to Old Cahaba

News

PCS provides extraordinary compensation to faculty and staff

Helena

Christmas scavenger hunt counts down the 12 days of Christmas