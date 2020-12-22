expand
December 22, 2020

Marriages for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:04 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Dec. 7-11:

-Juan Manuel Tesorero to Daniela Marina Perez.

-John Benjamin Satterfield to Hannah Kate Coblentz.

-Lisa Marie Herskovitz to John Kenner Coker.

-Susan Shariatmadari to John Franklin Warren.

-Charles Steven Cummings to Patricia Y. Grund.

-Jennifer Clayton Oxford to Justin Scott Marcum.

-Joseph Christopher Fuesting to Christie Amelia Nuss.

-Matthew Christopher Morrison to Hallie Grace Hooten.

-Brian Joseph Black to Lauren Elizabeth Boyd.

-Diana Andrea Gomez to Jean Carlos Jovel.

-Anna Luiza Pino Conte to Kyle Wayne Sample.

-Ronnie Ray Mack to Rebecca M. Massenburg.

-Rachel Jane Wahlman to Stephen Allen Frees.

-William Alan Mumpower to Jenny Ann Bartlett.

-Zack Remington Smith to Chelsy Lane Johnson.

-Fleno Terrance McGhee to Austin Dwayne Reid.

-Troy Adam Davis to Sarai Olvera Hernandez.

-Manuel Enrique Rodriguez Camacho to Daniela Aguirre Jacuinde.

-John Douglas Saxon to Martha Jane Smith.

-Ray Alounia Bennett to Shirley Ann Bennett.

-Byron Turner to Vanessa Bell Maddox.

-Matthew Lloyd Mitchell to Shelly Christmas Pace.

-Douglas Brian Johnson to Veronica Kaye Walton.

-Samuel Chandler Parsons to Caitlyn Leigh Crumpton.

-Michael Lee Parsons to Anastasia Tichonchuk.

-Jonathon Abrahm Keller to Catherine Coe Wininger.

-Rex Allen Gillespie to Megan Leanne McGrath.

-Joseph John Antonio to Ashley Elizabeth Brumlow.

