expand
Ad Spot

December 23, 2020

Merry Christmas to all, let us rejoice

By Staff Reports

Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Editorial 

This year has brought its share of challenges. Some have lost friends and family, some have lost jobs, students and teachers have been forced into the uncharted territory, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. For the most part, it has been a year to forget.

But now, there is one last saving grace—Christmas is here.

So let us rejoice this week as we celebrate a holiday that always seems to put a smile on our face no matter the circumstances.

The twinkling lights, the trees, the food, the presents, the time with family (Socially distanced of course), the movies and most importantly, the reason for the season, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

There is so much about Christmas that brings out the best in each of us, and it’s the perfect way to end a tumultuous year.

It’s a time for us to be joyful in celebration rather than thinking about how many people have COVID-19 or have died from the virus, who won this year’s election or how someone acts or looks.

This year has been exhausting to put it politely, but we can’t forget the blessings we have also received.

For most of us, there is always going to be someone in a worse situation than ourselves, and this Christmas they will be thankful for something you normally wouldn’t give a second thought.

So this Christmas, take a moment to reflect.

Instead of thinking back on all of the negative of this year, hink of the blessings you received and be thankful for the loved ones who are still in your life.

Whether or not you are with your parents, grandparents, children, brothers or sisters this holiday season or not, make sure to take a moment out of your day and tell them how much you love them.

This year, more than any other, is the perfect time to go back to your childhood and enjoy the time like you are a kid once again.

Don’t let the stress overcome you, and instead enjoy the moments you have been blessed with.

It’s the perfect time to recharge, tell 2020 to kick rocks and prepare to ring in the new year with a fresh attitude.

More News

All-State football team features 22 local players

Oak Mountain’s Bell voted 7A Coach of the Year

Merry Christmas to all, let us rejoice

A somber responsibility

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

All-State football team features 22 local players

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Bell voted 7A Coach of the Year

Community Columnists

Changing the world, one mask at a time

Columbiana

H.O.P.E. Garden true to its name

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster library holds holiday programs

280 Main Story

Chelsea holds annual Christmas parade

280 Main Story

Bulls ready to kick off 2020-21 season under Simchuk

280 Main Story

Unemployment rate continues to improve across county and state

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson grad, former UAB athlete charged with murder of nursing student

News

Pelham players perform well in North-South All-Star game

Helena

Mark Hall appointed as Director of Administration for Pardons and Paroles Bureau

Alabaster Main Story

Armstrong retiring as Thompson Middle School SRO

280 Main Story

Anonymous donor surprises Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with Christmas cards

Lifestyles

Children get crafty for Christmas at Rockin’ Reindeer Bash

Alabaster Main Story

Kent Farms now open after grand-opening event

280 Main Story

Hospital leaders implore public to continue taking precautions against COVID-19

News

Pelham honors teachers and support persons of the year

Helena

Helena announces economic development board members

Helena

Great-grandmother fills in as homecoming queen at Helena parade

News

Pelham 11-year-old performs in virtual Nutcracker production

Alabaster Main Story

ACS celebrates Teachers of the Year

Helena

Baker ready for new role as HIS principal

280 Main Story

Christmas stocking drive generates gifts for local students

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School junior achieves perfect ACT score