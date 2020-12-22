Merry Christmas to all, let us rejoice

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Editorial

This year has brought its share of challenges. Some have lost friends and family, some have lost jobs, students and teachers have been forced into the uncharted territory, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. For the most part, it has been a year to forget.

But now, there is one last saving grace—Christmas is here.

So let us rejoice this week as we celebrate a holiday that always seems to put a smile on our face no matter the circumstances.

The twinkling lights, the trees, the food, the presents, the time with family (Socially distanced of course), the movies and most importantly, the reason for the season, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

There is so much about Christmas that brings out the best in each of us, and it’s the perfect way to end a tumultuous year.

It’s a time for us to be joyful in celebration rather than thinking about how many people have COVID-19 or have died from the virus, who won this year’s election or how someone acts or looks.

This year has been exhausting to put it politely, but we can’t forget the blessings we have also received.

For most of us, there is always going to be someone in a worse situation than ourselves, and this Christmas they will be thankful for something you normally wouldn’t give a second thought.

So this Christmas, take a moment to reflect.

Instead of thinking back on all of the negative of this year, hink of the blessings you received and be thankful for the loved ones who are still in your life.

Whether or not you are with your parents, grandparents, children, brothers or sisters this holiday season or not, make sure to take a moment out of your day and tell them how much you love them.

This year, more than any other, is the perfect time to go back to your childhood and enjoy the time like you are a kid once again.

Don’t let the stress overcome you, and instead enjoy the moments you have been blessed with.

It’s the perfect time to recharge, tell 2020 to kick rocks and prepare to ring in the new year with a fresh attitude.