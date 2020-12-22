expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Police reports for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 4-Dec. 14:

Alabaster

Dec. 7
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. A phone valued at $150 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Regency Park. A Stihl chainsaw valued at $300 and two catalytic converters valued at $2,500 were stolen.

-Information only from the 100 block of Glen Abbey Way. A mailbox valued at $250 was damaged.

-DUI-controlled substance from the 8000 block of Alabama 119. A Taurus handgun was confiscated.

Dec. 8

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 100 block of First Street Southwest. A vehicle window valued at $500 was damaged.

-Information only from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Property damage from Shelby County 17 at Magnolia Drive, Maylene. A 2017 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Harassment from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive.

Dec. 9

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Ashford Lane.

-Information only from the 200 block of Scenic Lake Cove.

-Information only from the 700 block of Simmsville Road.

-Lost property from the 100 block of Sundance. A Smith & Wesson firearm was reported.

-Found property from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Drugs/narcotics were recovered.

-Identity theft from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive.

-Information only from the 100 block of Kentwood Way. An undisclosed amount of money was confiscated.

-Property damage from Fulton Springs Road and Alabama 119. A 2015 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 300 block of Tanglewood Circle.

-Information only from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

Dec. 10

-Natural death from the 500 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Information only from the 400 block of Olde Towne Lane.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $3,205.82

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 200 block of Lacey Avenue. $843.32 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Assorted items valued at $23.40 were stolen.

Dec. 11

-Barking dog from the 100 block of Sundance.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 2100 block of First Avenue West, Maylene. Drugs/narcotics equipment was confiscated.

-Information only from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassing communications from the 80 block of Spectrum Cove.

-Found property from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A black wallet was found.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $109.86 was stolen.

-Information only from the 1500 block of First Street North.

-Criminal mischief third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 1100 block of Arrowhead Trace. A flag valued at $20 was stolen and a flag pole valued at $30 was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Dogwood Trail. An HP laptop valued at $300 was stolen.

Dec. 12

-Lost property from the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. A purse/handbag and various contents were reported.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. Merchandise totaling $24 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1400 block of Cross Path Drive. A sign valued at $5 was stolen.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 8200 block of Alabama 119. Drugs/narcotics were confiscated.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance from the 237-mile marker of I-65. Drugs/narcotics equipment was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Cedar Grove Parkway. A tire valued at $300 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $64.68 were stolen, and a crack pipe was confiscated.

Dec. 13

-Information only from the 500 block of Wynlake Court.

-Information only from the 100 block of Seams Way.

-Death investigation from the 800 block of Old Highway 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Drugs/narcotics equipment was confiscated.

-Firearms license required, possession of marijuana second degree from the 8000 block of Alabama 119. Marijuana was confiscated.

Dec. 14

-Property damage from the 100 block of Willow Point Lane. A mailbox valued at $450 was damaged.

 

Calera

Dec. 4

-Incident from the 800 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 at Limestone Parkway.

-Incident from the 300 block of Sumner Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Dec. 5

-Harassment-simple assault from the 500 block of Shelby County 304.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, public intoxication, drug paraphernalia from Ivy Hills Circle.

-Harassment from 20th Avenue and 15th Street.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-DUI-alcohol from the 226-mile marker of I-65.

Dec. 6

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 95.

-Animal bite from the 1000 block of Village Trace.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Spring Street.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Little John Circle.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Garnet Drive.

Dec. 7

-Torture/willful abuse of child from the 700 block of Waterford Lane.

-Incident from the 500 block of Heights Lane.

-Child custody dispute from the 100 block of Hermitage Lane.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Lane Park Trail, Alabaster.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Bedford Circle.

-Theft of property second degree, theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2100 block of Village Lane.

-Facilitating travel of child for unlawful sex act from the 20 block of Paula Drive.

-Agency assist from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.

Dec. 8

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 230-mile marker of I-65.

-Giving false information from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Utility diversion/tampering, theft of property first degree from the 500 block of Margaret Lane.

-Utility diversion/tampering, theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Margaret Lane.

-Incident from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-DUI-controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia from I-65 South.

-Failure to appear from Spring Creek Road.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation from the 700 block of The Heights Lane.

Dec. 9

-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from Kensington Court.

-Lost property from the 8000 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

-Possession of a controlled substance-barbiturate, illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 100 block of Waterford Parkway.

Dec. 10

-Agency assist from the 1100 block of Shelby County 95.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property second degree from the 900 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 70 block of Limestone Parkway.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 400 block of East Milgray.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 22 and Concord Baptist Church.

-DUI-alcohol from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 70 block of Shelby County 63.

Dec. 11

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 2100 block of 18th Avenue.

-Trespassing notice from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Fugitive from justice warrant-authorization to arresting officer from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Escape third degree from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

 

Harpersville

Nov. 1

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 100 block of Pine View Street.

-Menacing from the 100 block of Pine View Street.

Nov. 3

-Burglary, theft of gun from the 11000 block of Gallups Crossroads.

Nov. 9

-Domestic incident from the 20 block of Richey Court.

Nov. 10

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Farmingdale Drive.

Nov. 14

-Property damage from the 9900 block of Gallups Crossroads.

-DUI from the 100 block of Woodland Road.

Nov. 15

-Incident from the 4700 block of U.S. 280.

Nov. 20

-Assault-domestic from the 300 block of Hollow Tree Trail.

Nov. 21

-Theft from the 36000 block of Alabama 25.

-Assault, domestic violence third degree, criminal trespass from the 100 block of Shelby County 83.

Nov. 22

-Incident from the 39000 block of Alabama 25.

Nov. 24

-Incident from U.S. 280 East, Sylacauga.

Nov. 26

-Incident from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

Nov. 27

-Domestic incident from the 1200 block of Crestwell Road.

 

Helena

Dec. 7

-Animal complaint from Falliston Drive.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Shelby County 17, Dollar General.

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unknown location.

Dec. 8

-Death investigation from an unspecified location in Helena.

-Identity theft from the 7700 block of Wyndham Circle.

Dec. 9

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Park Lake Trace.

-Property damage, trespass warning from the 100 block of Countryside Lane, Bessemer.

-Property damage from South Shades Crest Road.

-Damage to city property from Lee Springs Park.

Dec. 10

-Found property from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Lost property from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-DUI-any substance, minor in possession of alcohol, drug trafficking, possession of amphetamine from Shelby County 58.

Dec. 11

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense, public intoxication, harassment-simple assault from Helena Road.

Dec. 12

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Property damage from Shelby County 52 West.

-Property damage from Shelby County 17.

-Miscellaneous incident from Augusta Way.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2500 block of Scurlock Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 261.

Dec. 13

-Property damage from the 200 block of Rolling Mill Street.

-Resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia-second offense, recovery of stolen property, miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 17 at Shelby County 58.

-Domestic incident from Coalmont Road.

Dec. 14

-Theft of property fourth degree from Rowntree Path.

 

Montevallo

Dec. 10

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Main Street (parking lot/garage).

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a broken rear window valued at $400.

-Information only form Oak Street (school/college).

Dec. 12

-Information only from Highway 10 (residence/home).

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring valued at $2,500.

-Information only from Middle Street (parking lot/garage).

More News

H.O.P.E. Garden true to its name

Arrest reports for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

Police reports for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

Marriages for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

H.O.P.E. Garden true to its name

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster library holds holiday programs

280 Main Story

Chelsea holds annual Christmas parade

280 Main Story

Bulls ready to kick off 2020-21 season under Simchuk

280 Main Story

Unemployment rate continues to improve across county and state

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson grad, former UAB athlete charged with murder of nursing student

News

Pelham players perform well in North-South All-Star game

Helena

Mark Hall appointed as Director of Administration for Pardons and Paroles Bureau

Alabaster Main Story

Armstrong retiring as Thompson Middle School SRO

280 Main Story

Anonymous donor surprises Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with Christmas cards

Lifestyles

Children get crafty for Christmas at Rockin’ Reindeer Bash

Alabaster Main Story

Kent Farms now open after grand-opening event

280 Main Story

Hospital leaders implore public to continue taking precautions against COVID-19

News

Pelham honors teachers and support persons of the year

Helena

Helena announces economic development board members

Helena

Great-grandmother fills in as homecoming queen at Helena parade

News

Pelham 11-year-old performs in virtual Nutcracker production

Alabaster Main Story

ACS celebrates Teachers of the Year

Helena

Baker ready for new role as HIS principal

280 Main Story

Christmas stocking drive generates gifts for local students

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School junior achieves perfect ACT score

Helena Main Story

Elf Parade brings Christmas joy to Old Cahaba

News

PCS provides extraordinary compensation to faculty and staff

Helena

Christmas scavenger hunt counts down the 12 days of Christmas