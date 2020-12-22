Sheriff’s reports for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3:

Nov. 27

-Miscellaneous information from the 700 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful use of debit or credit card from the 100 block of Johnson Drive, Chelsea. $94.14 was stolen from a debit card.

-Theft of property from the 2600 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham. $1,900 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Eagle Park Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of River Hills Business Park STE 410, Birmingham. Two catalytic converters valued at $6,000 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 800 block of Tara Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from Meredith Way and Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 400 block of Shelby County 474, Leeds. Sheetrock sustained $100 in damages.

-Criminal mischief from Abbott Square and Hawthorn Street, Birmingham. A rear glass windshield was damaged.

-Incident from the 200 block of Triple W. Lane, Birmingham.

-Cruelty to animals, criminal mischief from near the 10600 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds. A cow valued at $1,500 was damaged.

Nov. 28

-Criminal mischief from the 2100 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A brick mail box valued at $15,000 was damaged.

-Incident from the 24000 block of Hilbun Way, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 block of Hughes Road, Columbiana.

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest from the 100 block of Southledge Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Ball Park Road, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief from the 1300 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham. A tire valued at $130 was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise totaling $1,108.69 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A 7-inch Bubba Knife valued at $51.99 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham. Metal sockets with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea. A Motorola cell phone valued at $115 was damaged.

-Unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 2600 block of Shelby County 35, Pelham.

-DUI from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea.

Nov. 29

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 4700 block of Shelby County 83, Vincent.

-Death investigation from the 5500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A white unknown substance (8.7 grams), small mirror and an LG cell phone were recovered.

-Death investigation from the 90 block of Brechin Lane, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 61 at Greenwood Drive, Wilsonville. Suspected meth (2.3 grams) and suspected marijuana (1 gram) were recovered.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Middle Street and Shelby Street, Montevallo. A pipe with residue and a steel grinder with green leafy substance residue were reported.

-Incident from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 5100 block of Selkirk Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Dublin Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Hodgens Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 200 block of Village Drive, Calera.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Forrest Lakes Lane, Chelsea. A baggie of a cannabis product, “Pluto,” was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 5100 block of Skylark Drive, Birmingham. A porch screen was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $41.13 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo.

-Burglary from the 2200 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea. A door and frame were damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 20000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

Nov. 30

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Vyvanse (70 milligrams), a plastic bag containing marijuana (1.57 grams) and drug paraphernalia were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 61 at Merrill Lokey Road, Wilsonville. A white crystal-like substance (1.9 grams), a green leafy substance (18.5 grams) and a clear glass pipe-water bong were recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Woodbridge Trace, Chelsea. $500 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 900 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest, Alabaster.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. Three catalytic converters valued at $4,000 and another catalytic converter valued at $3,600 were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 5500 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A door and frame valued at $450 were damaged.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Maple Crest, Westover. A 2009 Nissan Sentra valued at $6,500 was stolen.

-Runaway juvenile from the 0-100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Motorola cell phone was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby. A 2015 Polaris Razor XP 1000 valued at $15,000, a 2017 Polaris Razor XP Turbo valued at $20,000 and a 2020 Dire car hauler trailer valued at $3,500 were stolen.

-Theft, possession of burglary tools from an unspecified location. A car hauler trailer valued at $5,000 was stolen, car hauler trailer sustained $1,500 in damages, two Polaris Razor XPs valued at $20,000 apiece were stolen, a Vanguard .300 Weatherby Magnum and a Hart Saw-Z-All were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 20 block of Pea Ridge Drive, Montevallo. A female Schnauzer valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit card, identity theft from the 5000 block of Mineola Lane. A Visa card was forged.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 2300 block of Ridge Trail, Birmingham. A check for $78 and $970 from a bank account were stolen.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A small can of pepper spray was confiscated.

-Leaving scene of accident from Cahaba Valley Road near Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Ford Escape was damaged.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A small can of pepper spray was confiscated.

Dec. 1

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 7200 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. Approximately two pieces (0.6 grams) of a paper-like substance believed to be Lysergic Acid Diethylamide wrapped in foil were recovered.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 28, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Hughes Road, Columbiana.

-Public intoxication from Shelby County 42 and Alabama 25, Calera. A Heritage Rough Rider .22-caliber revolver and a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver were confiscated.

-Domestic violence harassment from the 1000 block of Eagle Lake Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, burglary from the 700 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Several firearms valued at a combined $3,700 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 4300 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana. A Glock 23 valued at $469.99, MacBook valued at $1,500, iPad Air valued at $599.99, HP computer valued at $1,000 and wallet and contents valued at $150 were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Nelson Circle, Montevallo. A 1987 Toyota pickup and a 1950s Farmall tractor were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 900 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A front door was reported.

Dec. 2

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100-800 block of Heatherwood Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Meadow Croft Circle, Birmingham. A Pioneer flat screen TV valued at $4,000, wooden bedroom furniture valued at $5,000, outdoor table and exercise equipment were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Evan Circle, Chelsea. $800 in cash was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment, violation of domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Rich Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 1000 block of Blue Heron Pt., Birmingham. A Lenovo X1 valued at $1,000 and a backpack valued at $50 were stolen.

-Financial exploitation of the elderly from the 200 block of Inverness Center Drive, Birmingham.

-Rape from the end of a cul-de-sac, at an unspecified location in Montevallo.

-Missing person from the 1000 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Baron Drive, Chelsea.

-Cruelty to animals from the 200 block of Wade Drive, Wilton.

-Damage to property from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A 2006 Ford Ranger was damaged.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 2600 block of Buttewoods Drive, Birmingham.

Dec. 3

-Public lewdness from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from U.S. 280 at Essex Drive. A 1999 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. A used syringe with suspected heroin residue was confiscated.

-Allowing dog to roam at large from the 100 block of Idle Lane, Helena.

-Incident from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Forgery from the 200 block of Bonnieville Drive, Calera.

-Killing or disabling livestock from the 7400 block of Shelby County 51, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from Sweet Gum Lane, Chelsea. Six Google gift cards valued at $1,000 were stolen.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea.