expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

The unemployment rate across Shelby County and the state has dropped drastically after seeing record highs in April thanks to more businesses being open and employees back to work. (File)

Unemployment rate continues to improve across county and state

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:05 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

Eight months ago, the economy was headed in the wrong direction when COVID-19 made its impact felt across the country, and we weren’t sure when we would see improvement. But that improvement may be happening sooner than we expected.

There are still many without jobs, but the unemployment rate has drastically increased since the start of the virus. After the county hit 14.7 percent back in April and the state hit 12.9 percent, there has been a slight increase each month, and now the unemployment rate is 2.4 percent in Shelby County and 4.4 percent in the state.

“As we are nearing the end of a definitively turbulent year, it’s truly great news to see our unemployment rate drop below 5 percent,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.  “We’re not where we were prior to the pandemic, and it may take more time to get there, but we’re making progress. We’ve got more people working now than at any time since the pandemic started. We remain dedicated to helping those who were impacted by the pandemic by helping them find jobs or get the training they need to start new careers.”

Despite being above last year’s November rate of 2.7 percent, the state’s rate of 4.4 percent is down from October’s rate of 5.7 percent and down 8.5 percent from the highest of the year back in April.

The county’s unemployment rate of 2.4 percent is tied with Marshall and Franklin counties for the lowest unemployment rate in the state, while Alabaster and Hoover have two of the lowest rates for cities with Alabaster at 2.3 percent and Hoover at 2.5 percent.

The county’s rate is slightly higher than last November’s rate of 1.8 percent, which was during a stretch of record-low unemployment, but has dwindled down from more than 12 percent since April.

It also marks an improvement from October’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent.

Weekly unemployment claims across the state have continually gone down since the last week of March and first week of April. During the week ending March 28 there were 80,984 unemployment claims across the state, while a week later there were 106,739.

The numbers started to decline down below 20,000 in early July, before then climbing back to 23,678. But since, it has steadily declined and was at 7,569 claims during the week ending Dec. 12.

That’s close to 100,000 less initial unemployment claims than were reported seven months earlier in April.

More News

H.O.P.E. Garden true to its name

Arrest reports for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

Police reports for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

Marriages for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

H.O.P.E. Garden true to its name

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster library holds holiday programs

280 Main Story

Chelsea holds annual Christmas parade

280 Main Story

Bulls ready to kick off 2020-21 season under Simchuk

280 Main Story

Unemployment rate continues to improve across county and state

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson grad, former UAB athlete charged with murder of nursing student

News

Pelham players perform well in North-South All-Star game

Helena

Mark Hall appointed as Director of Administration for Pardons and Paroles Bureau

Alabaster Main Story

Armstrong retiring as Thompson Middle School SRO

280 Main Story

Anonymous donor surprises Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with Christmas cards

Lifestyles

Children get crafty for Christmas at Rockin’ Reindeer Bash

Alabaster Main Story

Kent Farms now open after grand-opening event

280 Main Story

Hospital leaders implore public to continue taking precautions against COVID-19

News

Pelham honors teachers and support persons of the year

Helena

Helena announces economic development board members

Helena

Great-grandmother fills in as homecoming queen at Helena parade

News

Pelham 11-year-old performs in virtual Nutcracker production

Alabaster Main Story

ACS celebrates Teachers of the Year

Helena

Baker ready for new role as HIS principal

280 Main Story

Christmas stocking drive generates gifts for local students

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School junior achieves perfect ACT score

Helena Main Story

Elf Parade brings Christmas joy to Old Cahaba

News

PCS provides extraordinary compensation to faculty and staff

Helena

Christmas scavenger hunt counts down the 12 days of Christmas