Arrest reports for the week of Dec. 27, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 11-19:

Alabaster

Dec. 15

-Angela Jan Bowden, 46, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree.

-Crystal Lanette Keiper, 36, of Pelham, alias warrant.

Dec. 16

-Christopher Scott Crumpton, 38, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree.

-Myra Jean Blakemore, 36, of Alabaster, alias warrant (two counts).

-Shannon Decarla Thomas, 37, of Bessemer, theft of property fourth degree.

-Daniel Lateisha Monet, 40, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree.

Dec. 17

-Alejandro Venegas Mendoza, 23, of Alabaster, alias warrant (two counts).

-Amanda Orvis Mason, 41, of Selma, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.

-Tina Smith Cordes, 42, of Montevallo, criminal trespass by vehicle.

-Wulf Samuel Blaine Hess, 22, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-Kase Jonathon Zuidhoek, 29, of Montgomery, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 18

-Kristina Bynum Helminiak, 36, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-Tacarra Levan Demoss, 36, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-Selvin Samir Velasquez, 18, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree, failure to appear (two counts).

-Vinnesha Lynnae Coleman, 30, of Bessemer, failure to comply with court orders, theft of property third degree.

Dec. 19

-Kenneth Riley Dennis, 24, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Early Rosa Interiana, 19, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

Calera

Dec. 11

-Jordan Ray Cleckler, 20, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).

-Alicia Swain, 34, of Calera, 34, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Tommy Lee Bivins, 29, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Cindy Jean Marie Russell, 30, of Jemison, agency assist.

-Nathan Alan Smith, 38, of Clanton, agency assist.

-Contrearas Libier, 55, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

Dec. 12

-Gabriela Soberano Gonzalez, 45, of Thorsby, domestic violence third degree-menacing.

-William Robert Smith, 72, of Montevallo, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest.

-Alberto Zavala Rivera, 35, of Calera, public intoxication.

Dec. 13

-David Wayne Kelley, 39, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Amanda Joelene Lewis, 33, of Atmore, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Juan Ramirez, 34, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol, open container.

-Luis Javier Roque, 24, of Montevallo, open container, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.

-Michael David Gray, 58, of Helena, failure to appear (two counts).

Dec. 14

-Justin Lynn Smitherman, 29, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).

-Scott Bynum Lawson, 52, of Calera, bond revocation.

-Torrance Rashaun Cooper, 20, of Calera, agency assist.

Dec. 15

-Michael Dewayne Goss, 18, of Marbury, Alabama, felony child abuse-family.

-Justin Tal Carpenter, 34, of Pike Road, Alabama, domestic violence third degree-harassment, menacing, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief.

-Andra Shields, 50, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

Dec. 16

-Ann Marie Hunter, 41, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

Dec. 17

-Joshua Lee Woods, 31, of Montevallo, failure to appear (12 counts).

Dec. 18

-Hillary Marie Yarbrough, 34, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

Helena

Dec. 15

-Hazel Elizabeth Hudson Landers, 56, harassment or harassing communications.

-Kelvin Quincy Bennett, 44, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband-drugs.

-Robert Michael Duchock, 33, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

-Brandyn Lee Schultz, 37, failure to appear/bail jumping-misdemeanor.

Montevallo

Dec. 14

-James Franklin Blair, dangerous drug-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Joseph Earl Jackson, weapons-possession of a concealed weapon.

Dec. 15

-Windy Rochella Ray, larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 and larceny/theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500.

Pelham

Dec. 14

-Jonathon Crowe, 33, of Sylacauga, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic and traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.

Dec. 15

-Brandyn Schultz, 37, of Pelham, traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.

Dec. 16

-Crystal Crawford, 36, of Pelham, traffic-DWOL drivers license – not in possession.

Dec. 17

-Fernando Lopez, 50, of Hoover, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).