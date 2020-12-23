Arrest reports for the week of Dec. 27, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 11-19:
Alabaster
Dec. 15
-Angela Jan Bowden, 46, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree.
-Crystal Lanette Keiper, 36, of Pelham, alias warrant.
Dec. 16
-Christopher Scott Crumpton, 38, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree.
-Myra Jean Blakemore, 36, of Alabaster, alias warrant (two counts).
-Shannon Decarla Thomas, 37, of Bessemer, theft of property fourth degree.
-Daniel Lateisha Monet, 40, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree.
Dec. 17
-Alejandro Venegas Mendoza, 23, of Alabaster, alias warrant (two counts).
-Amanda Orvis Mason, 41, of Selma, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.
-Tina Smith Cordes, 42, of Montevallo, criminal trespass by vehicle.
-Wulf Samuel Blaine Hess, 22, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
-Kase Jonathon Zuidhoek, 29, of Montgomery, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 18
-Kristina Bynum Helminiak, 36, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
-Tacarra Levan Demoss, 36, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
-Selvin Samir Velasquez, 18, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree, failure to appear (two counts).
-Vinnesha Lynnae Coleman, 30, of Bessemer, failure to comply with court orders, theft of property third degree.
Dec. 19
-Kenneth Riley Dennis, 24, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Early Rosa Interiana, 19, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
Calera
Dec. 11
-Jordan Ray Cleckler, 20, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).
-Alicia Swain, 34, of Calera, 34, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Tommy Lee Bivins, 29, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Cindy Jean Marie Russell, 30, of Jemison, agency assist.
-Nathan Alan Smith, 38, of Clanton, agency assist.
-Contrearas Libier, 55, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
Dec. 12
-Gabriela Soberano Gonzalez, 45, of Thorsby, domestic violence third degree-menacing.
-William Robert Smith, 72, of Montevallo, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest.
-Alberto Zavala Rivera, 35, of Calera, public intoxication.
Dec. 13
-David Wayne Kelley, 39, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Amanda Joelene Lewis, 33, of Atmore, Alabama, failure to appear.
-Juan Ramirez, 34, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol, open container.
-Luis Javier Roque, 24, of Montevallo, open container, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.
-Michael David Gray, 58, of Helena, failure to appear (two counts).
Dec. 14
-Justin Lynn Smitherman, 29, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).
-Scott Bynum Lawson, 52, of Calera, bond revocation.
-Torrance Rashaun Cooper, 20, of Calera, agency assist.
Dec. 15
-Michael Dewayne Goss, 18, of Marbury, Alabama, felony child abuse-family.
-Justin Tal Carpenter, 34, of Pike Road, Alabama, domestic violence third degree-harassment, menacing, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief.
-Andra Shields, 50, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
Dec. 16
-Ann Marie Hunter, 41, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
Dec. 17
-Joshua Lee Woods, 31, of Montevallo, failure to appear (12 counts).
Dec. 18
-Hillary Marie Yarbrough, 34, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
Helena
Dec. 15
-Hazel Elizabeth Hudson Landers, 56, harassment or harassing communications.
-Kelvin Quincy Bennett, 44, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband-drugs.
-Robert Michael Duchock, 33, violation of a domestic violence protection order.
-Brandyn Lee Schultz, 37, failure to appear/bail jumping-misdemeanor.
Montevallo
Dec. 14
-James Franklin Blair, dangerous drug-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Joseph Earl Jackson, weapons-possession of a concealed weapon.
Dec. 15
-Windy Rochella Ray, larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 and larceny/theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500.
Pelham
Dec. 14
-Jonathon Crowe, 33, of Sylacauga, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic and traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.
Dec. 15
-Brandyn Schultz, 37, of Pelham, traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.
Dec. 16
-Crystal Crawford, 36, of Pelham, traffic-DWOL drivers license – not in possession.
Dec. 17
-Fernando Lopez, 50, of Hoover, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).