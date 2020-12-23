expand
December 23, 2020

Marriages for the week of Dec. 27, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 2:47 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Dec. 14-18:

-Gregory Charles Stone and Angela Renee Cook.

-Laura Jane Bramblett to Glynn Wheeler Holmes.

-Mary L. Woolbright to Miguel Angel Prado Gonzalez.

-Walter Williams to Cynthia Hawkins.

-Nabil Abouchaleh to Sawsan Babil.

-Mark Daniel Brady to Patricia Jasmin Castaneda.

-Johnny Brown King to Michelle Marie Cohill.

-Christopher Jordan Hardy to Alice Mae Cole.

-Harold Grey McCranie to Kimberly Richey Johnson.

-Richard Morris Uzzle to Jennifer Wolfe Mize.

-Justin Jonathan Watkins to Kristin Michea Pope.

-Londa J. Webb to Randall M. Clark.

-Donald Lee Walker to Blair Whitney Schneider.

-Marshall Philip Fabre to Kierra Dawn Wilson Love.

-Ashlee Ann Phillips to Benjamin Tyler Alexander.

-Christopher Lee Jones to Rachel Ramona Anderson.

-Joshua Evans Stamps to Maegan Patricia Gates.

-Abigail Wren Parks to Nicholas Kurtz Manuel.

-Genie Brooke Williams to Joseph Carmel Brocato.

-Evan Tyler Mullinax to Baylie Shea Brooks.

-Kellen Michael Kling to Katherine Fran Poley.

-David Scott Jackson to Ashleigh Kay D. Olimpio.

-Kyndalyn Yvonne Spruell to Zachary Allen Hamblin.

-Dayana Amelia Rodriguez to Marvin Alexander Pineda.

-Andrew Blake Blackerby to Krystal Renee Phillips.

-Brittany Shell Griffin to Donovan H. Gravlee.

-Jerry Guy McKinney to Wendy Michelle Ray.

-Jaret Alan Prestage to Krystal Ruth Francies.

-Jessica Yvette Stockdale to Travis Moultry.

-Christopher Denson Ricks to Lori Hudson Peavy.

-Morgan Tang to Clio Wang.

-Nathan Andrew Burleson to Rose Elizabeth Courson.

-Hunter Joseph Payne to Brooke Michelle Frazier.

