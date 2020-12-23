expand
December 23, 2020

Westminster students celebrate Christmas season with food drive, activities

By Emily Sparacino

Published 11:48 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

NORTH SHELBY – Students at the Westminster School at Oak Mountain participated in a new Upper School tradition this year in the weeks before Christmas break.

The inaugural Westminster House Christmas Celebration, “Deck the Halls,” from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 featured a food drive for the Oak Mountain Mission Ministries food pantry and a variety of holiday-themed activities at the school.

The food drive and several of the activities also entailed friendly competition among students to determine which of the Upper School’s smaller communities, called “Houses,” would be named the winner of the two-week celebration.

Each day of the food drive featured a specific non-perishable food or personal hygiene item for students to bring to school.

As a non-profit organization, Oak Mountain Mission provides food, clothing, furniture and financial assistance to those in need in Shelby County and the surrounding area. More information about the organization and how to contribute can be found at Oakmtnmissions.com or on the Oak Mountain Missions Facebook page.

Students competed in Christmas tree and door decorating competitions for points to count toward each House’s total.

The festivities also included music, games and even a tacky Christmas sweater competition.

