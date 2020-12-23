expand
Ad Spot

December 23, 2020

Wreaths Across America ceremony honors veterans for 12th straight year

By Emily Sparacino

Published 9:33 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

MONTEVALLO – For the 12th consecutive year, volunteers have placed a live balsam wreath at each gravesite in the Alabama National Cemetery to honor the men and women who served their country in the military.

Although COVID-19 restrictions prevented the Support Committee for the Alabama National Cemetery from hosting a large ceremony open to the public this year, a small group of participants gathered at the cemetery on Friday, Dec. 18 for a socially distanced Wreaths Across America Ceremony that was also recorded and uploaded online for viewing.

“We would draw at least 3,000 volunteers and attendees every year to be a part of this,” emcee Janice Rogers said. “Today’s ceremony of course is different yet equally significant in a remembrance ceremony to honor those who serve our country. To all Alabama National Cemetery families, to all our community, to the Support Committee, its volunteers, the supporters’ commitment to honoring the memory of your loved ones and friends will not be deterred by the pandemic, and we will not ever forget their service.”

Ceremonial wreath layers placed wreaths for each branch of the military – Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Merchant Marine – and a moment of silence was held to remember the nearly 8,500 veterans and their family members interred at the Alabama National Cemetery.

“There are many men and women serving today in all branches of the military here at home and in places far away that most of us have really never heard of,” Rogers said. “The wreaths before you represent our commitment as the United States of America to remember the fallen. We also want these holiday wreaths to symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces of our great nation, to their families who endure sacrifices every day on our behalf. To our children, we want you to understand the freedoms you enjoy today have not been free, but have come with such a cost, a cost that someday you may have to pay yourself.”

The SCALNC, with the support of the Blue Star Salute Foundation and Civil Air Patrol, has planned and coordinated the ceremony since the cemetery opened in 2008.

Donors make it possible to supply thousands of wreaths for the gravesites each year.

“This year, the logistics of maintaining COVID precautions meant we had to lay the wreaths immediately upon delivery with a limited number of volunteers,” Rogers said. “So today, with the wreaths already lain, the cemetery is a sea of beautiful symbols of our remembrance of all who rest here in the Alabama National Cemetery. We will continue to lay wreaths on new gravesites until the wreaths are removed in January.”

The ceremony is available for viewing on the Support Committee for the Alabama National Cemetery YouTube channel at Youtu.be/cEJ97oHPRX4.

More News

Wreaths Across America ceremony honors veterans for 12th straight year

All-State football team features 22 local players

Oak Mountain’s Bell voted 7A Coach of the Year

Merry Christmas to all, let us rejoice

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

Wreaths Across America ceremony honors veterans for 12th straight year

280 Main Story

All-State football team features 22 local players

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Bell voted 7A Coach of the Year

Community Columnists

Changing the world, one mask at a time

Columbiana

H.O.P.E. Garden true to its name

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster library holds holiday programs

280 Main Story

Chelsea holds annual Christmas parade

280 Main Story

Bulls ready to kick off 2020-21 season under Simchuk

280 Main Story

Unemployment rate continues to improve across county and state

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson grad, former UAB athlete charged with murder of nursing student

News

Pelham players perform well in North-South All-Star game

Helena

Mark Hall appointed as Director of Administration for Pardons and Paroles Bureau

Alabaster Main Story

Armstrong retiring as Thompson Middle School SRO

280 Main Story

Anonymous donor surprises Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with Christmas cards

Lifestyles

Children get crafty for Christmas at Rockin’ Reindeer Bash

Alabaster Main Story

Kent Farms now open after grand-opening event

280 Main Story

Hospital leaders implore public to continue taking precautions against COVID-19

News

Pelham honors teachers and support persons of the year

Helena

Helena announces economic development board members

Helena

Great-grandmother fills in as homecoming queen at Helena parade

News

Pelham 11-year-old performs in virtual Nutcracker production

Alabaster Main Story

ACS celebrates Teachers of the Year

Helena

Baker ready for new role as HIS principal

280 Main Story

Christmas stocking drive generates gifts for local students