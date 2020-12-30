expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

Rebecca Hester Nail

By Staff Reports

Published 11:37 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Rebecca Hester Nail

Rebecca Hester Nail passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 88 years of age.

Rebecca was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Tuscumbia, the 7th of 13 children born to Hugh and Weber Hester.

A life-long educator, she retired after serving as a Director in the central office of Shelby County Schools in Columbiana. Prior to her years in the central office, she was an elementary teacher in Montevallo, Hartselle, and Falkville. Throughout her career she was known for her teaching skill, extensive knowledge, and dedication to excellence.

Mrs. Nail, a long-time resident of Calera, is survived by three brothers, Denton, Glenn and Doug Hester, and two sisters, Ann Culberson and Dottie Malone, all of Colbert County, and her husband of 40 years, J. Preston Nail (Hoover).

Rebecca and J. C. Draper (deceased) had three sons, John (Birmingham), Paul and Duncan Draper (Steamboat Springs, CO).  She is survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration-of-life service will be held at a future date at Cane Creek Church in Red Rock, near Rebecca’s birthplace. The little, white church on the hill was built almost 100 years ago by her parents and is being restored by the Hester Family.

The family requests that donations in her memory be made to Cane Creek Church, 605 Red Rock Road, Tuscumbia, Alabama, 35674.

More News

Memory lane: A look back at Helena sports in 2020

Replaying 2020: A look back at the year in Pelham sports

Vincent gets back on winning track, fighting through growing pains

Chelsea, Helena battle in Spain Park Invitational

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Ivey announces special election dates for House District 73

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Alexander, Harrell named finalists for state’s top awards

Community Columnists

In memory of Chad Nichols

Columbiana

Christmas cheer for a beloved Wildcat

280 Reporter

Hoover baking school holds first Kids Christmas Cookie Bake Off

280 Main Story

Kramer seeking CASA volunteers to help stop child abuse

Alabaster Main Story

Widening to 119 in Alabaster expected to start this spring

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson celebrates champs with special parade

News

Small-town feel: Wilsonville Pharmacy makes convenience a priority

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel players compete in All-Star game following special season

Columbiana

Lewis retiring, working on book

280 Reporter

AISA, ACSC All-County team released

News

Pelham plans renovations for City Hall, Depot

Helena

Helena recognizes Joy Childers with volunteer coin

Helena

Helena Beautification Board announces best decorated houses

Calera

Former Calera QB wins MVP of bowl game

280 Reporter

Hilltop student wins first place at science fair for face mask experiment

280 Reporter

Council OKs annexation request, anti-human trafficking proclamation

280 Main Story

OHenry’s Coffees to open new shop in Mt Laurel

280 Main Story

Westminster students celebrate Christmas season with food drive, activities

Montevallo

Wreaths Across America ceremony honors veterans for 12th straight year

280 Main Story

All-State football team features 22 local players

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Bell voted 7A Coach of the Year

Community Columnists

Changing the world, one mask at a time