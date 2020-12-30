expand
December 31, 2020

Ruby Wallace Coan

By Staff Reports

Published 10:09 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Ruby Wallace Coan
Columbiana

Ruby Wallace Coan, 99, of Columbiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, from natural causes. Her final home was Country Cottage Assisted Living in Decatur – a home with caregivers that she adored for almost 10 years.

Ruby was born June 30, 1921, in Shelby County, to Jasper A. Wallace and Ella Ruth Otwell Wallace. She was a middle child of their seven children and attended Columbiana High School.

On April 29, 1943, Ruby married Joseph Claude “JC” Coan. They went on to enjoy 50 years of Christ-centered marriage and had five children together.

Ruby was a dedicated Christian and matriarch of her family. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, word puzzles, and was the best cook, known for her cornbread.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five of her siblings, husband, JC (d. 1993), and son, Robert Charles (d. 2005).

She is survived by her children, Jo Ann Coan Patterson (Jere d. 2020) of Decatur, Jim (Lynda) of Knoxville, Tennessee, David (Teri) of Pleasant Grove, and Jerry (Patti) of Stillwater, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several members of extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Fourmile Baptist Church in Wilsonville at 1 p.m., with a graveside service following at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Fourmile Baptist Church, 15577 Highway 61 Wilsonville, Alabama 35186.

