expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

Thompson quarterback Conner Harrell will look to bring home the Back of the Year award for the Thompson Warriors for the fourth consecutive year. (File)

Thompson’s Alexander, Harrell named finalists for state’s top awards

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:27 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

The Thompson Warriors have already repeated as state champions after a remarkable 2020 high school football season, and now they’ll be hoping to see another repeat performance.

After Sawyer Pate won the 2019 Class 7A Back of the Year award, Thompson will look to not only bring that award back to Alabaster yet again, but also the Lineman of the Year award.

Both are possible after the ASWA released the finalists for each award on Tuesday, Dec. 29, which included Thompson quarterback Conner Harrell and linebacker Jeremiah Alexander.

It marks the fourth year in a row that a Thompson quarterback has been named a finalist for the 7A Back of the Year award, and should Harrell win, it would mark the fourth year in a row a quarterback for the Warriors has won.

Taulia Tagovailoa won both his junior and senior season at Thompson, while Pate came in last year and put together a magical state championship season for the Warriors to keep the tradition going.

During Tagovailoa’s two seasons winning the award, he threw for 3,823 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior and then came back to throw for 3,684 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior.

Pate followed those two seasons up by coming in to start for one season and throwing for 3,125 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Now, Harrell will look to bring home the award yet again, and he should have a great shot.

Not only did he throw for 3,405 yards and 40 touchdowns this season, but he completed 220 of his 298 passes with only three interceptions in a 13-game schedule against the state’s best teams.

He also showed a strong level of elusiveness and added 315 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

His competition for the 7A Back of the Year award is Hewitt-Trussville running back Armoni Goodwin and Central-Phenix City running back Joseph McKay.

Not only do Harrell’s stats make him a strong candidate for the top 7A back, but also a contender for the state’s Mr. Football award despite other talented players like Oxford’s Trey Higgins and Pinson Valley’s GaQuincy McKinstry.

Thompson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander has been named a finalist for the Class 7A Lineman of the Year award for the second consecutive year. (File)

Joining Harrell as a strong contender for the top player in the state will be Alexander.

A teammate of Harrells on the state championship team, Alexander was named this year’s player of the year in Shelby County due to his dominance on the defensive side.

He finished the season with 106 total tackles, including 29 tackles for loss and eight sacks, despite defenses knowing where he was at all times and often double teaming him.

Alexander’s speed, ability in coverage, and most importantly his strength and physicality to run through defensive lineman and make big hits on quarterbacks and running backs was jaw dropping.

It’s the second year in a row Alexander has been named a finalist for the Lineman of the Year award after earning that recognition last year thanks to posting 118 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Joining him as finalists are Terry Kirksey of Baker and Ian Jackson of Prattville.

Alexander should have a good chance to win this year’s award, while he and Harrell could make it a clean sweep in Class 7A for the Warriors, which would give them the best player on both sides of the ball from the 2020 season.

Normally, there would be an awards ceremony in Montgomery to celebrate the nominees and announce the winners, but this year’s plan on how to do so still hasn’t been announced.

Winners are usually announced before the end of January, which means a plan should be in place soon.

More News

Memory lane: A look back at Helena sports in 2020

Replaying 2020: A look back at the year in Pelham sports

Vincent gets back on winning track, fighting through growing pains

Chelsea, Helena battle in Spain Park Invitational

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Ivey announces special election dates for House District 73

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Alexander, Harrell named finalists for state’s top awards

Community Columnists

In memory of Chad Nichols

Columbiana

Christmas cheer for a beloved Wildcat

280 Reporter

Hoover baking school holds first Kids Christmas Cookie Bake Off

280 Main Story

Kramer seeking CASA volunteers to help stop child abuse

Alabaster Main Story

Widening to 119 in Alabaster expected to start this spring

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson celebrates champs with special parade

News

Small-town feel: Wilsonville Pharmacy makes convenience a priority

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel players compete in All-Star game following special season

Columbiana

Lewis retiring, working on book

280 Reporter

AISA, ACSC All-County team released

News

Pelham plans renovations for City Hall, Depot

Helena

Helena recognizes Joy Childers with volunteer coin

Helena

Helena Beautification Board announces best decorated houses

Calera

Former Calera QB wins MVP of bowl game

280 Reporter

Hilltop student wins first place at science fair for face mask experiment

280 Reporter

Council OKs annexation request, anti-human trafficking proclamation

280 Main Story

OHenry’s Coffees to open new shop in Mt Laurel

280 Main Story

Westminster students celebrate Christmas season with food drive, activities

Montevallo

Wreaths Across America ceremony honors veterans for 12th straight year

280 Main Story

All-State football team features 22 local players

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Bell voted 7A Coach of the Year

Community Columnists

Changing the world, one mask at a time