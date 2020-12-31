expand
December 31, 2020

Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation Thursday setting special election dates for Alabama House District 73, which includes parts of Shelby County. (Contributed / Governor’s Office)

Ivey announces special election dates for House District 73

By Staff Reports

Published 10:51 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

MONTGOMERY  Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday, Dec. 31 signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 73. This seat was held by Matt Fridy, who was elected to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, March 30, 2021; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, April 27, 2021; and the special general election for Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

“The election for House District 73 coincides with the special election for the vacant state senate seat so that we can ensure the people of Shelby County have representation,” Ivey said. “I encourage everyone in this district to get out and vote. Let’s make sure that you have a strong voice advocating for you in the Alabama Legislature.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 5 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 5 p.m.

House District 73 represents portions of Shelby County.

