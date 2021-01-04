expand
January 4, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:31 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

Gerry Burnett went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Gerry was born March 26, 1923 to Paul and Elizabeth Johnston in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. She married the love of her life, Raymond Burnett, on April 17, 1942. They raised their family in Warren, Ohio until they moved to Birmingham in 1965. After Ray’s death in 1969, Gerry worked for SouthTrust Bank until she was 80. At age 97, she still could balance her checkbook to the penny.

Gerry always had a dog and she enjoyed crossword puzzles, bingo and Triple Crown horse races (especially the hats). She was a woman of faith and a thoughtful friend who often thanked people with a batch of brownies. She entertained her family with vintage photos and stories of her adventures with Ray during World War II. To the end of her life, Gerry would not admit whether she was for Auburn or Alabama, having children who attended both universities. She never lost her Pennsylvania accent.

Gerry is survived by sons, Ken Burnett (Pat) and Tom Burnett, both of Birmingham, and daughter, Laura Burnett Smith (Charles) of Seattle; grandchildren, Scott Burnett (Tabitha), Michelle Holdbrooks (Tim), Lauren Turner and Chris Burnett; great-grandchildren, Zack Burnett, Max Burnett, Sarah Beth Freeman (Dylan), J.T. Holdbrooks and Madison Turner; and great-great-grandchild, Adaline Freeman.

The family wishes to thank Gerry’s caregivers, Pateria, Liz and Faith for their loving care. A special thanks to Christine of Town Village for her friendship and help.

A private graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to your favorite charity.

