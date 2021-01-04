expand
Ad Spot

January 5, 2021

Students in the theatre program at Helena High School turned their play titled Help Desk into a movie to help others see the production. (Contributed)

Helena High School theatre students film production of Help Desk

By Alec Etheredge

Published 5:12 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Though prevented from putting on their traditional theatre productions, students at Helena High School have created a filmed production of the play Help Desk by Don Zolidis to fill that void for the arts at the school.

Theatre Director Jefferson Casey said the production presents as a series of conversations between a help desk operator and someone seeking help to achieve a certain goal.

“We took this play and made it into a movie,” Casey said. “We built the set in my classroom all while following COVID-19 safety precautions. We spent about three weeks filming it with around 22 cast members, not including the set that was designed and built by tech students and the makeup and costumes that we had designed.”

The style of the play was especially helpful as the dynamic of the scenes filmed for the movie allowed for a more pandemic-friendly setting during filming.

The play was filmed in Casey’s classroom, which he said made the setting more realistic because of the similarity of lighting. The class helped transform the room from a normal classroom with stage design.

“It was a lot of fun to make the students got to have. They had a chance to be ridiculous and goofy and have some fun,” Casey said. “We ended up with a nearly hour-and-45-minute-long show.”

The film will be available online for family, friends and anyone else to view. The price is set at $11 and can be found online at https://gofan.co/app/school/AL67193.

More News

Columbiana convenience store manager identified as woman shot by SCSO deputies

A look at COVID-19 numbers during the first week of 2021

SCSO deputy run over, one person dead in domestic incident in Columbiana

Alabaster elementary student creates hot cocoa bombs

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

Columbiana convenience store manager identified as woman shot by SCSO deputies

280 Main Story

A look at COVID-19 numbers during the first week of 2021

Columbiana

SCSO deputy run over, one person dead in domestic incident in Columbiana

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster elementary student creates hot cocoa bombs

280 Reporter

Nonprofit opens distribution facility for military care packages

Helena

Helena author publishes series of Christmas stories

Helena

Helena High School theatre students film production of Help Desk

280 Main Story

Teachers, first responders, other essential workers next in line for vaccine

Columbiana

Bassmaster High School series returning to Lay Lake

280 Main Story

Ivey announces special election dates for House District 73

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Alexander, Harrell named finalists for state’s top awards

Community Columnists

In memory of Chad Nichols

Columbiana

Christmas cheer for a beloved Wildcat

280 Reporter

Hoover baking school holds first Kids Christmas Cookie Bake Off

280 Main Story

Kramer seeking CASA volunteers to help stop child abuse

Alabaster Main Story

Widening to 119 in Alabaster expected to start this spring

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson celebrates champs with special parade

News

Small-town feel: Wilsonville Pharmacy makes convenience a priority

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel players compete in All-Star game following special season

Columbiana

Lewis retiring, working on book

280 Reporter

AISA, ACSC All-County team released

News

Pelham plans renovations for City Hall, Depot

Helena

Helena recognizes Joy Childers with volunteer coin

Helena

Helena Beautification Board announces best decorated houses